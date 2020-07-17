Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market | Latest Development and Growth Analysis 2020-2026
Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry
New Study on “Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Covering Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Report Overview
In 2017, the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size was 1830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4880 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2018-2025. The latest research on the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market has displayed an overview of the industry with an in-depth observation. The report defines the service and product along with its various applications in various end-user industries. Furthermore, the report also consists of production and management techniques used for it. The report provides comprehensive detail of the latest prevailing trends in the industry, exhaustive geographical study, and competitive analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2026.
Drivers & Constraints
To provide a better understanding of the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, the report also displays the cost history and several prevailing trends along with the market value. It also offers a number of factors that enhance and obstruct the market. Besides, the possible market opportunities have also been evaluated to obtain an appropriate market insight into the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.
Regional Analysis
An exhaustive regional analysis has also been conducted to offer the finest observation. It provides details of the regions where the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is concentrated. The report primarily focuses on Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. The regions are analyzed with respect to the latest trends, opportunities, and an outlook that will benefit the market in the forthcoming period. The region which dominates the global market and the factor leading to its growth has been analyzed well in the report.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Railways
Roadways
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Commercial
Retail
Key Players
The research even instilled in-depth profiles on the regional Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market from numerous respected vendors. The research further discusses numerous approaches that have been implemented by multiple industry leaders to achieve a strategic edge over their rivals, establish innovative product ranges and extend their global reach.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
JDA Software
Oracle Corporation
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
SAP SE
BluJay
TMW Systems
Omnitracs
ORTEC
HighJump
MercuryGate
One Network Enterprises
Precision Software
CargoSmart
Next Generation Logistics
Report covers:
- Comprehensive research methodology of Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.
- This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.
