Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market | Latest Development and Growth Analysis 2020-2026

New Study on “Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Covering Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Overview

In 2017, the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size was 1830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4880 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2018-2025. The latest research on the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market has displayed an overview of the industry with an in-depth observation. The report defines the service and product along with its various applications in various end-user industries. Furthermore, the report also consists of production and management techniques used for it. The report provides comprehensive detail of the latest prevailing trends in the industry, exhaustive geographical study, and competitive analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Drivers & Constraints

To provide a better understanding of the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, the report also displays the cost history and several prevailing trends along with the market value. It also offers a number of factors that enhance and obstruct the market. Besides, the possible market opportunities have also been evaluated to obtain an appropriate market insight into the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.

Regional Analysis

An exhaustive regional analysis has also been conducted to offer the finest observation. It provides details of the regions where the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is concentrated. The report primarily focuses on Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. The regions are analyzed with respect to the latest trends, opportunities, and an outlook that will benefit the market in the forthcoming period. The region which dominates the global market and the factor leading to its growth has been analyzed well in the report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Railways

Roadways

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Key Players

The research even instilled in-depth profiles on the regional Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market from numerous respected vendors. The research further discusses numerous approaches that have been implemented by multiple industry leaders to achieve a strategic edge over their rivals, establish innovative product ranges and extend their global reach.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 JDA Software

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oracle Corporation

3.3 Manhattan Associates

3.4 Descartes

3.5 SAP SE

3.6 BluJay

3.7 TMW Systems

3.8 Omnitracs

3.9 ORTEC

3.10 HighJump

3.11 MercuryGate

4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Development Status and Outlook

7 China Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Development Status and Outlook

10 India Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Development Status 11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

