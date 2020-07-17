Impact of COVID-19 on Calcium Propionate Market Share, Trends, Industry Share and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Calcium Propionate Market can be derived from a reaction of calcium hydroxide with propionic acid. The process can be natural as some types of butter and cheese contain this. It comes in various forms like powder, liquid, and compressed. For dairy products, animal feedstock, and agricultural applications, it finds application as a mold inhibitor. The global calcium propionate market is expected to gain grounds on the basis of its varied application in the food industry and have substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) has clearly mentioned the possibilities of the market to attain better growth in the coming years.

Several features like the ability to increase shelf-life, work against the varying storage condition triggered by temperature and humidity, high ingress in bakery, animal feed, and farming process, as nutritional supplements for pets, and anti-microbial nature are expected to make sure that the global calcium propionate market rises at a comfortable rate. Calcium propionate acts as a food preservative and is used to increase the shelf life of the bakery products. The product is influenced by the varying storage conditions such as low temperature and humidity. Calcium propionate is cost-effective and has minimum toxin level. Also, the product has substantial traction from then pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Global Calcium Propionate Market, as described in MRFR, can be segmented on the basis of applications. This report has its focus set on the growth factors that can be used later to increase the profit margin.

The application segment of the global calcium propionate market can be segmented into bakery products, dairy products, animal feed, agricultural applications, and others. The bakery segment is providing substantial traction to the market. Growing demand for food due to booming population is also expected to provide traction to segments like animal feed and agricultural applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players

Kemira Oyj

ADDCON

A-M chemicals co.Ltd

Krishna Chemicals

Fine organics

Macco Organiques inc

Impextraco NV

Cargill Incorporated.

Niacet

BASF SE

Triveni Chemicals

Perstorp Orgnr

Kemin Industries Inc.

AB Mauri India Pvt.Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Several companies in the Global Calcium Propionate Market are intensifying their competition by launching different strategies to take the market ahead as a whole. MRFR registered several companies and profiled them for a better analysis of the global calcium propionate market.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Calcium Propionate Market, as described on a region-specific study conducted by MRFR, can be segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The region-specific study is all set to provide substantial market leverage to investors who want to plan things beforehand to increase their profit margin.

North America controls around 35% of the global market share. This puts the region at the leader’s position. The region is benefitting from the robust growth of the food & beverages segment. This market is gaining much from the traction generated by the U.S and Canada who have made their name as substantial producers of bakery goods, and rush hour food products, such as noodles and pasta.

Europe is following North America from a very close quarter in terms of market valuation. The regional market is expected to garner good traction from the fact that it ensures high shelf life and provides safety to foods. People in the region are well-aware of its benefits, which would make the market rise at a higher speed. Countries, such as the U.K, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain are known as major contributors of the regional market.

The APAC market is the fastest region as per the considerations of the forecast period. High population base and their changing food habit are providing impetus to the regional calcium propionate market. Major countries to provide market growth would be China, India, Japan, and Australia.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.