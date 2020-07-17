Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cricket Protein Powders Market 2020

Global Cricket Protein Powders Industry

This report studies the global market size of Cricket Protein Powders in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cricket Protein Powders in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cricket Protein Powders market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cricket protein powder is also known as cricket flour has almost triple the amount of protein present in sirloin and double the protein of chicken. There are thousands of insects that are eaten worldwide, but crickets continue to gain momentum because they are easy to farm and come with a host of nutritional benefits. Cricket flour actually has a mild and nutty taste that many consumers prefer to it. Cricket protein powder is made by drying or roasted crickets that are raised on domestic cricket farms. They are then milled into a fine powder that can be used in protein bars, smoothies, and baked goods. Cricket flour is valued because it is gluten-free and high in protein. The benefits of eating more high protein foods include improved muscle mass, weight management, stabilized blood sugar levels, improved mood, healthy brain and heart function, and slower aging. Over the past 3–4 years, more than 25 edible insects startups have launched in the United States and Canada. One new company, called All Things Bugs, sold 10,000 pounds of cricket powder in 2014, according to Fortune. It has been estimated that the edible-insect industry will be worth more than 360 million dollars in the next five years — so it looks like cricket protein powder is here to stay.

According to study, cricket protein products were a huge hit at the National Products Expo in Baltimore. Manufacturers are using the product’s protein and nutrient punch as their marketing strategies promoting cricket powder as a healthier and more sustainable means of protein than beef. Cricket protein powder is also a good source of iron and calcium. Iron-rich foods provide energy, boost muscle function and promote brain function. Consuming enough iron is also very important for women who are pregnant. Calcium-rich foods help to reduce blood pressure, promote bone health, support weight management and may even decrease the risk or colon and rectal cancers. For instance, these health benefits are driving the market. However, there is some restraint which is slowing the cricket protein powder market such as side effect, irritation, and other.

In 2017, the global Cricket Protein Powders market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cricket Protein Powders market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cricket Protein Powders include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cricket Protein Powders include

Proti-Farm

Entomo Farms

Protix

Market Size Split by Type

Food Additive

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Market Size Split by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cricket Protein Powders market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cricket Protein Powders market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cricket Protein Powders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cricket Protein Powders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cricket Protein Powders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

