Medical Imaging Software Market Production, Consumption, Worldwide Business, Revenue, Price Trend by Product Type, Analysis by 2023

Segmentation:

The global medical imaging software market has been segmented into software type, imaging type, modality, application, and end user

By software type, the market has been segmented into integrated software and stand-alone software.

On the basis of imaging type, the global Medical Imaging Software Market has been segmented into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.

On the basis of modality, the market has been segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), radiography, photoacoustic imaging, nuclear medicine, echocardiography, ultrasound, thermography, and others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into neurology, cardiology, oncology, musculoskeletal, dental, obstetrics & gynecology, urology & nephrology, and others.

The global medical imaging software market, by end user, has been segmented into clinics & hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global medical imaging software market are

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Hologic Inc.

Pie Medical Imaging

Media Cybernetics Inc.

AQUILAB

MIM Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

and others.

Medical Imaging Software Market: Highlights

The Global Medical Imaging Software Market held a market value of USD 2.66 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Medical imaging software supports processing and producing high-resolution images of the internal body parts of a human for disease diagnosis and treatment. The emergence of 3D and 4D imaging technologies, increasing the prevalence of geriatric population and subsequent growth in the incidence of cardiac, and neurological diseases including cancer, growing government funding’s for development of medical diagnostics field are some factors that are anticipated to drive the market growth during the assessment period.

Additionally, a rise in the number of diagnostic centers and increased healthcare expenditure is likely to contribute to market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK. However, the high cost of equipment related to clinical validation and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global medical imaging software market owing to the growing clinical R&D budgets by both governments as well as public and private organizations in diagnostic imaging modalities and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Additionally, the rising prevalence of geriatric population along with various chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of this market. According to a report by the Population Reference Bureau, the number of older population (aged 65 and above) will rise to nearly 24% from 15% by 2060. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global medical imaging software market owing to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries.

Moreover, the rising number of diagnostics centers, strong healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people for detection of diseases is boosting the market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region is due to rising demand for technologically advanced software solutions, good quality healthcare infrastructure and incidence of major key players for growth and development in this region. The Middle East & Africa is expected to contribute the least share of the global medical imaging software market. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa region will provide strong opportunities for medical imaging software market due to the rising government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

