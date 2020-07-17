Web Filtering Market 2020| Global Size, Share, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2020-2023

Overview:

Digitalization has brought along both bane and boon. It has paved the way for continuous bombardment of advertisements and virus attack, which is why web filters are getting upgraded constantly. The aim is to take out any kind of malware and online bugs. This blocking of unnecessary contents increases productivity and network speed. The global web filtering market is all set to gain 14.05% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) prediction showcases a possibility of attaining USD 5.5 billion valuation by the end of 2023.

The global web filtering market is expecting good tractions from stringent government regulations. Bandwidth consumption management is also expected to play a significant role in taking the global web filtering market ahead. But its high maintenance cost can dampen the expected market prospect.

Get Free Sample at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5962

Segmentation:

The global web filtering market has been studied in detail by MRFR to understand the future prospects of the market. This segmentation has led to filtering type, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

Based on the filtering type, the web filtering market can be segmented into DNS filtering, URL filtering, file type filtering, keyword filtering, and others like profile filtering and image filtering. The keyword filtering segment is gaining much traction due to the presence of technologies like Google Adwords and others.

Based on the deployment, the web filtering market includes on-premise and on-cloud. The on-cloud segment has huge potential as it is cost-effective and easy to access. In the coming years, the inclusion of this technology would ensure easy growth.

Based on the organization size, the web filtering market encompasses small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises.

Based on the vertical, Web Content Filtering Market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, education, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment is providing much traction to safeguard their client data and retain the customer loyalty.

Regional Overview:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) are four regions that have been included in the study of the global web filtering market. The global market is thriving on possibilities provided by these regional markets and their growth pockets.

In 2017, North America had the largest market share and its reign over the global market would continue in the coming years as well. One of the major reasons to take this regional market forward is the advent of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture where organizations introduce stringent web filtering methods to sieve out unwanted intruders. The technical advancement of the region is also far ahead of its peers which gives the region enough scope to prosper.

On the other hand, high integration of internet is expected to take the APAC market ahead. Digitalization introduced by several governments and a massive number of technology users are expected to take the regional market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

The global web filtering market is getting enriched by the presence of several market titans who are taking this onus to take the global market forward through their strategic moves. These companies are McAfee, Inc. (U.S), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Forcepoint (U.S.), Sophos Group plc (U.K), iboss (U.S.), Zscaler (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings (U.S.), TitanHQ (Ireland), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Interoute Communications Ltd, (U.K), Clearswift (U.K), Virtela (U.S.), Netskope, Inc. (U.S.), CensorNet (U.K), GFI Software (U.S.), Wavecrest (U.S.), Cyren (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Untangle (US), ContentKeeper (Australia), and many others. MRFR tracked their latest inputs to get a comprehensive overview of the global market.

Browse More Details on Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-filtering-market-5962

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Blog: http://mrfrblog.com/