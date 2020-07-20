(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Pipeline

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder market. A detailed picture of the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Request for Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cyclin-dependent-kinase-like-5-deficiency-disorder-pipeline-insight

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder treatment.

treatment. Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

The CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder therapeutic products

Detailed CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder

The dynamics of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030

TAK-935/OV935 is a potent, highly-selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) being investigated as an anti-epileptic drug (AED). Ovid and Takeda believe that its novel mechanism of action may potentially treat rare epilepsies by inhibiting CH24H to decrease 24HC levels, decreasing glutamate hyperactivity effectively. This mechanism of action may be especially important in CDD and Dup15q since the NMDA receptor-mediated synaptic transmission underlies the pathological mechanisms of these syndromes. A Phase 1b/2a study has been completed, and OV935 was shown to reduce the median seizure frequency and was generally safe and well-tolerated. Currently, this molecule is investigated in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of patients with Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD).

is a potent, highly-selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) being investigated as an anti-epileptic drug (AED). and believe that its novel mechanism of action may potentially treat rare epilepsies by inhibiting CH24H to decrease 24HC levels, decreasing glutamate hyperactivity effectively. This mechanism of action may be especially important in CDD and Dup15q since the NMDA receptor-mediated synaptic transmission underlies the pathological mechanisms of these syndromes. A Phase 1b/2a study has been completed, and OV935 was shown to reduce the median seizure frequency and was generally safe and well-tolerated. Currently, this molecule is investigated in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of patients with Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD). Ganaxolone, developed by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors acting through binding sites which are distinct from the benzodiazepine binding site. It has activity in a broad range of animal models of epilepsy. In early Phase II studies, Ganaxolone has been shown to have activity in adult patients with partial-onset seizures and epileptic children with a history of infantile spasms. Currently, this molecule is being investigated in Phase III for treatment in children and young adults with Cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder (CDD)

In June 2017, Marinus Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation to ganaxolone for the treatment of CDKL5 Disorder

TAK-935/OV935- (Takeda and OVid Therapeutics)

Ganaxolone- (Marinus Pharmaceuticals)

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

3. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment Patterns

4. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Discontinued Products

13. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Product Profiles

14. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Key Companies

15. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Unmet Needs

18. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Future Perspectives

19. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330