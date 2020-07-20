You are here

Covid-19 Outbreak Impact Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Report Analysis Size, Share, Top Region Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Police and law enforcement equipment are essential tools provided to law enforcement officers to handle critical situations and ensure public safety. It includes lethal and non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment, and communication & surveillance systems.

The growing demand for non-lethal weapons in different law enforcement agencies and armed forces is driving the growth of this market. Likewise, increased adoption of body-worn cameras to perceived benefits such as improved evidence documentation and augmented accountability and transparency is also contributing to growth. However, barriers to the adoption of new technologies are one of the major challenges for this market to grow.

Police and law enforcement equipment market based on region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period, as it is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of law enforcement equipment.

Key Players

The key players in the police and law enforcement equipment market are 3M (U.S.), Aeryon Labs (Canada), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (U.S.), B&T AG (Switzerland), Digital Ally (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Heckler & Koch (U.S.), Lamperd Less Lethal (Canada), Maverick Drone Systems (U.S.), and Safariland LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global police and law enforcement equipment market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global police and law enforcement equipment market by product type, weapon type, equipment type, and region.

 

