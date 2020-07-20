(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) is a rare developmental epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) caused by changes (mutations) in the CDKL5 gene. CDD has been classified as a DEE because the genetic change causes both the epileptic activity as well as the severe impairment of development. Previously known as serine/threonine-protein kinase 9 (STK9), CDKL5 stands for cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 and mutations in this gene were first identified as disease-causing in 2004. The hallmarks of CDD are the onset of seizures at a very early age, (usually about 3 months but can be as early as the first week of life) and severe neurodevelopmental delay impacting cognitive, motor, speech, and visual function. CDD can manifest in a broad range of clinical severity and is often associated with other symptoms such as gastrointestinal and sleep disturbances.

Request for Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cyclin-dependent-kinase-like-5-cdkl5-deficiency-disorder-epidemiology-forecast

CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) is a complex of clinical symptoms whose clinical understanding remains limited, with most information being derived from small patient groups seen at individual centers. CDD was previously classified as an atypical form of Rett syndrome. These conditions have common features, including seizures, intellectual disability, and other problems with development. However, the signs and symptoms associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and its genetic cause are distinct from those of Rett syndrome, and CDKL5 deficiency disorder is now considered a separate condition. Besides, CDD is one of the most common monogenic pediatric epilepsies, with several thousand patients estimated in the US and Europe alone

CDKL5 mutations have been identified in many ethnic groups, with more females than males being reported with an approximate ratio of 4:1

More than 1,000 cases have been reported worldwide.

CDKL5 deficiency disorder appears to be a rare condition with an incidence of 1/40,000–60,000 newborns.

About 90% of those diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder are girls.

The CDKL5 mutation is diagnosed in 8–16% of girls with early-onset epilepsy. However, in the population with early infantile epileptic encephalopathy (EEIE), this mutation was confirmed in 28% of girls and only in 5.4% of boys.

Nearly 66% of girls with CDD can sit unsupported, 25% can stand, 21% can stand up from the sitting position, 23% of patients walk unaided until the age of 4.5 years and 13% of patients can run at any stage of development.

Table of content

1. CDKL5 Key Insights

2. Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder Executive Summary

3. Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder: Disease Background and Overview

4. CDKL5 Patient Journey

5. CDKL5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. CDKL5 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. CDKL5 Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330