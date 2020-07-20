Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that affects Blymphocytes. It develops when B-lymphocytes become abnormal. It is a mature B-cell neoplasm arising from the germinal center & post germinal center B-cells. The etiology of DLBCL is complex and multifactorial. DLBCL can arise de-novo or from the transformation of indolent diseases like chronic lymphocytic lymphoma/small lymphocytic lymphoma (so-called Richter’s transformation), follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

DLBCL’s can be classified based on molecular heterogeneity (Cells of origin: germinal center B-cell (GCB); and activated Bcell (ABC or Non-GCB Subtype)); distinctive sites of presentation (Primary CNS DLBCL, Primary cutaneous DLBCL, Intravascular large B-cell lymphoma) and stages (Localized & Advanced). Rare subtypes of DLBCL include primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and primary effusion lymphoma (PEL).

DLBCL is ideally diagnosed from an excisional biopsy of a suspicious lymph node, which shows sheets of large cells that disrupt the underlying structural integrity of the follicle center and stain positive for pan-B-cell antigens, such as CD20 and CD79a.

The total incident cases of DLBCL in the 7MM was assessed to be 67,743 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period (2017-2030).

It was observed that the age-group with the highest incidence among the 7MM was 65– 74 years in 2017. Patients of age group 55–64 years were observed to be the second-highest in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of DLBCL with 7,443 cases, followed by the United Kingdom and France, while Spain had the lowest incident cases in 2017.

Japan had 9,485 cases for DLBCL in 2017, which accounted for nearly 14% of the total 7MM patient population of DLBCL.

