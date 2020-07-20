Driver assistance system Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2027, Focusing On Top Key Players

The global driver assistance system market is witnessing a surge due to the increasing spending in the automobile sector by buyers. The manufacturers are now focusing more on providing comfort and better driving experience to drivers which is bound to take the market forward. It can ensure a scaling of USD 112.69 billion worth by the global driver assistance system market with a 22.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2027). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report on the global driver assistance system market has predicted a possibility of getting influenced positively by several factors.

Growing disposable income is one of the major reasons to spur the driver assistance system market growth in the coming years. At the same time, increasing pressure from governments to ensure driver safety can also propel the market expansion. The luxury car segment is also providing much scope to the industry.

Segmentation:

The global driver assistance system market, as per the study of MRFR, has been segmented by types and technologies. This type of study increases scope for market expansion and better predictive study of the industry for the upcoming years. The study integrates volume-based and value-based data as a part of their analysis.

Based on types, the driver assistance system market can be segmented into Park Assist Drowsiness Monitoring System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Night Vision, and Adaptive Front Lighting. The ACC segment had 18.34% of the global market share in 2015.

Based on technologies, the driver assistance system market includes ultrasonic sensors, image sensors, radar sensors, LIDAR sensors, IR sensors, and others. The LIDAR sensors segment is getting substantial market coverage due to the advanced technologies used in the automotive sector. The ultrasonic sensor segment is expected to record a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, MRFR segments the global driver assistance system market size into four major regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). This type of study increases the scope for better understanding of the growth pockets during the forecast period.

The APAC region has the maximum market coverage and it is happening due to an increase in the production of the cars. The market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.35% during the review period. Rising per capita income and a massive population base of the region are also assisting the market growth considerably. In addition, interests shown by foreign players in the region to boost their expansion is also helping the regional market.

Europe has a strong market hold due to the increasing production of luxurious cars. The region is also enjoying the blissful state of the robust automotive sector. The market is well poised to become a USD 45.16 billion market by 2027 with a market share of around 23.67%. North America, on the other hand, is witnessing much traction due to the high intake of automobiles. The regional individual and automobile owner ratio is quite high due to which the driver assistance system market is getting a much wider expanse to operate. High integration of technology is also a major factor that is impacting the global market considerably.

Competitive Landscape:

The global driver assistance system market is gaining much prominence due to the integration of several strategies implemented by the leading market players. Their steps are inspiring both individual prospect and taking the global market ahead. A number of such companies have been profiled by MRFR for a better understanding of the global driver assistance system market. These companies are Gentex Corporation (US), Delphi Automotive Plc. (UK), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Magna International (Canada), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. (Germany), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), and others.

