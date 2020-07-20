Emphasis on Hair Care to Drive Global Shampoo Market

Shampoos are personal care products used in the treatment of hair and other functional purposes. Major shampoo products contain keratin, the constituent material responsible for making hair, nails, and outer skin. Shampoo manufacturers have decided to include new ingredients which are less harmful and available naturally in the market. The global shampoo market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) consists of latest trends, drivers, and opportunities encompassing the industry.

Market Outlook

The global shampoo market is predicted to enjoy a remarkable CAGR from 2019 to 2024 (forecast period). It is driven by the need for hair care products. The changing environment and impending need to maintain outward appearances are factors expected to fuel market demand. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create products extending beyond hair care to produced specialty and medicated shampoos.

Consumer demand for natural ingredients is pushing the need for shampoos with organic ingredients. Shift from traditional avenues of marketing to bode high dividends for the global shampoo market over the forecast period. Celebrity endorsements via television commercials and social media channels have opened up new avenues for marketing of products. Development of small travel packs of shampoos can entice customers in buying products.

Segmentation Analysis

The global shampoo market is segmented by product type, function, and distribution channel.

By type, it is segmented into medicated shampoo, cosmetic shampoo, dry shampoo, children’s shampoo, and others. Cosmetic shampoos will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to being easily available and affordable as compared to its counterparts. It is available in various fragrances, colors, and forms. Medicated shampoos are touted to register a notable growth rate due to various hair related issues caused by pollution.

By function, it is segmented into anti-hair fall, volumizing, dry and damaged hair, anti-dandruff, daily-use, and others. The anti-hair fall segment is expected to gain high dividends due to hectic lifestyles and rising pollution levels. But the anti-dandruff segment is likely to register a significant growth rate due to changing dietary habits and harsh climes in various regions.

By distribution channel, it is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment can capture a large market share due to customers preferring a single shopping destination for hair care needs. On the other hand, the non-store-based segment can display an impressive growth rate due to increasing online shopping patterns of customers.

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are regions taken into consideration in the compilation of the global shampoo market report.

The APAC region held the highest market share due to the large population and need for products to combat hair fall due to pollution and other factors. Investment of conglomerates such as Unilever as well as collaboration with domestic players to capture the large market can bode well for the shampoo market in the coming years.

The North America region is expected to register the highest growth rate due to large disposable incomes of consumers and availability of latest products. Various buying mediums such as shopping channels, hypermarket chains, and online portals have made it easier for consumers and will boost the global shampoo market demand by 2024. Development of innovative products can further bolster the demand.

Competitive Analysis

Major industry participants in the global shampoo market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, and others. The market is highly competitive due to various manufacturers launching similar products with differentiation of price, quality, and quantity.