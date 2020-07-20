Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030
DelveInsight’s Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Ewing Sarcoma is a highly aggressive, malignant bone tumor or soft-tissue tumor occurring predominantly in the bones of pelvis, femur, tibia and ribs or in the soft tissues of thoracic wall, gluteal muscle, pleural cavities and cervical muscles. It mainly affects children, adolescents and young adults, with common signs and symptoms of pain and swelling. The WHO classification of sarcomas (2013) uniformly defined ‘Ewing sarcoma’ by characterized
pathognomonic FET–ETS gene fusions.
Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology
Ewing Sarcoma is very common in teenagers and young adults. According to SEER registry, it is predominantly
observed in populations of European descent with an estimated incidence of ~1.5 cases per million children and
adolescents and young adults, for which a genetic explanation has been proposed. It is rare in Japanese people,
according to Japanese Orthopedic Association (JOA) registry, only 30–40 patients develop Ewing Sarcoma
annually.
Key facts of the Ewing Sarcoma report
- The annual incidence of c was 3 children per 1,000,000. Almost 200–250 children and youngsters in the US are diagnosed with Ewing tumor each year. Two-thirds will be long-term survivors (more than five years).
- Ewing sarcoma of bone, extraosseous Ewing sarcoma, peripheral primitive neuroectodermal tumor (pPNET), and Askin tumor exist. In the EU, Ewing sarcoma in the bone (80%) is more common, whereas in the US, the split is evenly distributed.
- The incident cases of Ewing Sarcoma recorded in the United States is proportionally decent.
- Among the 7MM, Europe had higher number of cases as it is more frequent in the European decedents. The
highest to lowest incidence of Ewing Sarcoma were divided among EU5 countries.
- The lowest incident population of Ewing sarcoma was recorded in Japan.
Ewing Sarcoma Report Scope
- The Ewing Sarcoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Ewing Sarcoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Ewing Sarcoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Ewing Sarcoma
- The report provides the segmentation of the Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology
