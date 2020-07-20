(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Ewing Sarcoma is a highly aggressive, malignant bone tumor or soft-tissue tumor occurring predominantly in the bones of pelvis, femur, tibia and ribs or in the soft tissues of thoracic wall, gluteal muscle, pleural cavities and cervical muscles. It mainly affects children, adolescents and young adults, with common signs and symptoms of pain and swelling. The WHO classification of sarcomas (2013) uniformly defined ‘Ewing sarcoma’ by characterized

pathognomonic FET–ETS gene fusions.

Ewing Sarcoma is very common in teenagers and young adults. According to SEER registry, it is predominantly

observed in populations of European descent with an estimated incidence of ~1.5 cases per million children and

adolescents and young adults, for which a genetic explanation has been proposed. It is rare in Japanese people,

according to Japanese Orthopedic Association (JOA) registry, only 30–40 patients develop Ewing Sarcoma

annually.

The annual incidence of c was 3 children per 1,000,000. Almost 200–250 children and youngsters in the US are diagnosed with Ewing tumor each year. Two-thirds will be long-term survivors (more than five years).

The incident cases of Ewing Sarcoma

Among the 7MM, Europe had higher number of cases as it is more frequent in the European decedents. The

highest to lowest incidence of Ewing Sarcoma were divided among EU5 countries.

The lowest incident population of Ewing sarcoma was recorded in Japan.

The Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Report

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Ewing Sarcoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Ewing Sarcoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology

Table of content

1. Ewing Sarcoma Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Ewing Sarcoma: Disease Background and Overview

4. Ewing Sarcoma Patient Journey

5. Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Ewing Sarcoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Ewing Sarcoma Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

