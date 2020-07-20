You are here

Global Space Launch Services Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2023

wiseguyreports

Market Forecast

Global Space Launch Services Market is projected to be valued at USD 30.22 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2019 to 2025. The increase in the deployment of small satellites is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, large-scale investments by private firms in space exploration missions is projected to aid market growth.

Market USP

Frequent launch of new satellites

Growth Opportunities in the Market

The pre-launch services segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018: The pre-launch services segment is also expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for pre-launch services such as launch acquisition and coordination, integration and logistics, management services, and tracking and telemetry support.

Low Earth orbit segment to be the fastest-growing: The low earth orbit segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. The increasing deployment of small satellites in the low Earth orbit is driving the growth of this segment.

Military and government segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018: The military and government segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. The increasing space exploration activities by the Governments of the US, China, Russia, and India are driving the growth of the segment.

Key Players

Antrix Corporation Limited (India)

Arianespace (France)

China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China)

Eurockot Launch Services (Germany)

International Launch Services Inc. (US)

Isc Kosmotras (Russia)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Orbital ATK (US)

SpaceX (US)

US Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (US)

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/space-launch-services-market-8604

 

Latest posts by wiseguyreports (see all)

Related posts

  • Nanocellulose Market Size, Share, Growth | Covid -19 Impact Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023

    wiseguyreports
    Nanocellulose Market Report is a Professional And In Depth Research Report On the World’s Major Regional Market Conditions Of The Nanocellulose Market, Focusing On the Main Regions and the Main Countries. Top Key Players Analysis DAICEL FINECHEM LTD (JAPAN), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Japan), Borregaard (Norway), CelluForce (U.S.), Sappi Ltd. (South Africa), Kruger Inc. (Canada), STORA ENSO (Finland), American Process Inc. (U.S.), UPM (Finland), and J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Nanocellulose Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis. Try Our Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4554  Industry/ Innovation/ Related News February 17, 2015 – CelluForce (U.S.), one of the leading producers of Nanocellulose, declared that the company has accepted a contribution of $4 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to improve the extraction process of cellulose from wood pulp and produce applications in the oil & gas sector, where the product can be used extensively. These changes are expected to create a better product than before. One of the sources of the company also announced that the product can be utilized in immensely in oil & gas applications. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market over the assessment period. March 12, 2015 – Sappi Ltd. (South Africa), one of the leading producers of Nanocellulose, declared that the company has chosen Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands to build a pilot plant for the production of Nanocellulose. This plant was said to be operational within nine months. One of the sources of the company also announced that the raw material for generation of product were supplied by any of any of Sappi’s Saiccor, Ngodwana and Cloquet dissolving wood pulp plants. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market due to growing demand in end-use industries over the assessment period. Nanocellulose Market Overview Nanocellulose Market is growing with the instantaneous pace; mainly due to the expanding composites & packaging industries. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Nanocellulose is booming and expected to gain strong influence over the forecast period. The market is estimated to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the forecasted period (2017 – 2023). Globally, the market for Nanocellulose is driven by the region North America, owing to growing consumption of the product in numerous applications such as ultimate body armour, super flexible screens, future filters, bendable batteries, and others. This light weight solid material is also used in paper & board, paints & coatings, personal care, composites & packaging, and oil & gas due to advantages offered by the product such as dimensional ability and thermal stability. Moreover, Nanocellulose is also utilized as a composite coating agent in cosmetic agent for nail, hair, eyebrows or eyelashes....

  • Prebiotics Market Growth in Industry Growth Factors, Global Industry Overlook During Forecast To 2025

    wiseguyreports, , , ,
    Market Highlights The Global Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few years and is projected...

  • Covid – 19 Analysis on Polymer Nanofiber Market | Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2023

    wiseguyreports, , , , , ,
    Polymer Nanofiber Market Overview to 2023: Global polymer nanofiber demand is on the rise. The application...