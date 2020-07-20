Global Space Launch Services Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2023
Market Forecast
Global Space Launch Services Market is projected to be valued at USD 30.22 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2019 to 2025. The increase in the deployment of small satellites is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, large-scale investments by private firms in space exploration missions is projected to aid market growth.
Market USP
Frequent launch of new satellites
Growth Opportunities in the Market
The pre-launch services segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018: The pre-launch services segment is also expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for pre-launch services such as launch acquisition and coordination, integration and logistics, management services, and tracking and telemetry support.
Low Earth orbit segment to be the fastest-growing: The low earth orbit segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. The increasing deployment of small satellites in the low Earth orbit is driving the growth of this segment.
Military and government segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018: The military and government segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. The increasing space exploration activities by the Governments of the US, China, Russia, and India are driving the growth of the segment.
Key Players
Antrix Corporation Limited (India)
Arianespace (France)
China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China)
Eurockot Launch Services (Germany)
International Launch Services Inc. (US)
Isc Kosmotras (Russia)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)
Orbital ATK (US)
SpaceX (US)
US Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (US)
