Low Noise Amplifiers Market 2020| Global Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The global low noise amplifiers market was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it was projected that a notable CAGR of 13% will be attained by the market over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the market was further stated to surpass its previous figure and reach a projected valuation of USD 3 Billion by the end of 2023. As reported, the global low noise amplifiers market is expected to gain a notable growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a number of key factors. This includes the increasing penetration and usage of smartphone devices and the surging rate of technological investments in telecommunications from shifting of 3G to LTE networks. Additionally, the adoption of low noise amplifiers in automobiles are also pushing the growth of the market. However, the failing usage of landline phones and a decrease in the price margins of manufacturers are highlighted to be the major restraining factors of the global low noise amplifiers market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global low noise amplifiers market has been segmented in terms of type, frequency, and applications.

By frequency, the market is broken down into 6 to 60Hz, DC to 6Hz, and more than 60Hz.

By type, the market segments into silicon germanium, silicon, and gallium arsenide.

By application, the market comprises military and defense, space, medical, consumer electronics, data & telecommunication, industrial, and others. In the medical field, low noise amplifiers are used in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems. The signal originally generated by MRI systems is extremely low and is highly insufficient for transmission. In such cases, low noise amplifiers are used to amplify the signal by reducing down the signal to noise ratio.

Regional Analysis

The global Low Noise Amplifiers Market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Asia Pacific leads the global low noise amplifiers market with a majority of the share to its name. The regional market is further anticipated to grow at a consistent pace in the coming years to continue its lead at the top of the standings. The increasing usage and penetration of smartphone devices and the striking developments being made in the telecommunication sector that is promptly moving from 3G to LTE networks are the major driving factors of the Asia Pacific market.

Following Asia Pacific, stands North America with the second highest share in the global low noise amplifiers market. Herein, surging rate of demand from the automobile industry and fast-paced usage of LNA across space-oriented applications are the major drivers of the regional market. The North American regional market is expected to continue holding a key spot in the global standings over the forecast period. Add to this, the prominent players in this region are continuously innovating as well as developing new products to edge past the competition and prepare cost-effective product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

The global low noise amplifiers market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), L3 Narda-MITEQ (U.S.), Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Microwave Solutions (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Diodes Incorporated (U.S.) among others.

