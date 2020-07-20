Machine control software Market Size, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth By 2023

Global Machine Control Systems Market to Expand at 14.12% CAGR by 2023

Global Machine Control Systems Market Overview

Machine control systems are generally used for controlling machine operations for precisely positioning the earthwork machinery using the help of a global positioning system or geographical information system. These systems are used in various machineries such as excavators, pavers, rollers, and cold planers. A machine control system has a wide scope of application in a variety of end-user industries such as agriculture, transportation, and construction. The global machine control software market is studied by the experts at Market Research Future (MRFR) and have suggested in the report that the market is anticipated to gain a 14.12% CAGR by 2023.

The construction and infrastructure industry is regarded as one of the most important aspects in terms of the economy of the world. Several on-going projects in the construction industry across developing economies of the world are known to employ more than thousands of workers across the globe. Further, new ideas and technologies are supporting the development in the construction industry. All these developments in the industry is fostering the growth of the global machine control software market over the forecast period.

Auxiliary to traditional survey pegs with a positioning system for precise and efficient machine operation is one of the most primary factors contributing to the mounting growth of the global machine control software market. Further, increasing construction projects in commercial and non-commercial sectors in the developing countries, along with the rising human and machinery safety are providing the machine control software market with impetus over the assessment period. However, since the construction is largely limited to earthwork, the market is anticipated to witness some degree of hindrance in growth. Lack of technical expertise is also poised to challenge market growth over the review period.

Market Segmentation

The global machine control software market is studied and segmented by type, equipment, end-user, and region. The market for machine control systems types include global navigation satellite system, total stations, laser scanners, and GIS controllers. The total stations type of control system is anticipated to witness 14% CAGR by 2023 and reach a market valuation of USD 8 billion. On the other hand, the GNSS segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, registering a 16.10% CAGR.

By equipment, the global machine control systems market is segmented into dozers, excavators, scrapers, loaders, and graders.

The market is studied for a segmentation based on end-users which includes the segments of mining, construction, agriculture, and marine. The construction segment is expected to spearhead the market owing to the rising investments by governments in the infrastructural development.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global machine control software market is studied for the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be a principal in the global machine control software market over the estimate period. This can be owed to the hike in the construction sector and growing process instrumentation and automation market in the region. Furthermore, advancements noted in the agricultural processes and the developed network infrastructure are other factors supplementing the development of the machine control software market.

Within North America, the US is anticipated to be the leading country-specific machine control software market over the assessment period, followed closely by Canada. Mexico is anticipated to showcase high potential of growth owing to the accelerated development noted in the automotive, aerospace, and the food and beverages industry in the region.

Key Players

Some prominent players prevalent in the global machine control software market are profiled in the latest MRFR analysis. These market vendors include ABB Group, Leica Geosystems, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., RIB Software AG, Andritz, Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, and Mitsui Co.

