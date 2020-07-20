Nanocellulose Market Size, Share, Growth | Covid -19 Impact Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023

Nanocellulose Market Report is a Professional And In Depth Research Report On the World’s Major Regional Market Conditions Of The Nanocellulose Market, Focusing On the Main Regions and the Main Countries.

Top Key Players Analysis

DAICEL FINECHEM LTD (JAPAN), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Japan), Borregaard (Norway), CelluForce (U.S.), Sappi Ltd. (South Africa), Kruger Inc. (Canada), STORA ENSO (Finland), American Process Inc. (U.S.), UPM (Finland), and J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Nanocellulose Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

February 17, 2015 – CelluForce (U.S.), one of the leading producers of Nanocellulose, declared that the company has accepted a contribution of $4 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to improve the extraction process of cellulose from wood pulp and produce applications in the oil & gas sector, where the product can be used extensively. These changes are expected to create a better product than before. One of the sources of the company also announced that the product can be utilized in immensely in oil & gas applications. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market over the assessment period.

March 12, 2015 – Sappi Ltd. (South Africa), one of the leading producers of Nanocellulose, declared that the company has chosen Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands to build a pilot plant for the production of Nanocellulose. This plant was said to be operational within nine months. One of the sources of the company also announced that the raw material for generation of product were supplied by any of any of Sappi’s Saiccor, Ngodwana and Cloquet dissolving wood pulp plants. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market due to growing demand in end-use industries over the assessment period.

Nanocellulose Market Overview

Nanocellulose Market is growing with the instantaneous pace; mainly due to the expanding composites & packaging industries. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Nanocellulose is booming and expected to gain strong influence over the forecast period. The market is estimated to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the forecasted period (2017 – 2023).

Globally, the market for Nanocellulose is driven by the region North America, owing to growing consumption of the product in numerous applications such as ultimate body armour, super flexible screens, future filters, bendable batteries, and others. This light weight solid material is also used in paper & board, paints & coatings, personal care, composites & packaging, and oil & gas due to advantages offered by the product such as dimensional ability and thermal stability. Moreover, Nanocellulose is also utilized as a composite coating agent in cosmetic agent for nail, hair, eyebrows or eyelashes.

Increasing demand for the product in various applications such as anti-microbial films, water absorbent pads, and others signifies the growth of medical sectors. Moreover, growing consumption of product due to unique features offered by the product such as lightweight, electrically conductive, non-toxic, high tensile strength, transparent, and other features provide a boost to the Nanocellulose market growth.

On the other hand, high consumption potential, expanding production capacities and improving life style are the major factors and trends which are projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Nanocellulose is used in various end-use industries such as composites & packaging, paper & board, paints & coatings, oil & gas, personal care, and others. It is also utilized as a solid material for packaging the food from spoilage, and other factors. The increasing personal care concerns and changing lifestyles has fuelled the demand for the product in cosmetics and personal care sectors. Additionally, the growing research & development to create bio-based products in the established industries have resulted into a remarkable growth in the market during the forecast period.

Nanocellulose Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is leading the global Nanocellulose market. The U.S. holds the major portion owing to expanding production capacity and rising demand for the product in various applications. Increasing consumption of Nanocellulose in paper & board, paints & coatings, personal care and others has boosted the market demand in Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific has witnessed a significant growth in the market owing to rapid consumption of the solid material in cosmetics & personal care products. A notable growth has been received by the European region due to rapid consumption of the product in passenger cars, vehicles, and others in the automotive sector. Additionally, the market is rising significantly in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, due to growing oil & gas industry

Nanocellulose Market Competitive Landscape

The Nanocellulose market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in manufacturing and development of product. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of quality, price, production and innovation. Nanocellulose market is set to grow at a significant rate which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting into healthy competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the Nanocellulose market are striving to respond to an increase in demand for the product from packaging, paints & coatings, composites & packaging, and other sectors attributed to growing production capacity in major sectors. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions and best practices.

Intended Audience