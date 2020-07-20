Total Station Market 2020 – Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Application, Platform and Regional Trends By 2023

Market Overview

The robust urbanization leading to higher mobility infrastructure sustained performance and offering accuracy are the primary drivers of the total stations’ market growth 2020. As per the Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global total stations market is expected to reach up to USD 2 Bn at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023. The usage of total stations as a measurement device awards various advantages like reduced errors, efficient functionality, better accuracy, and others. The angles are calculated by electro-optical scanning up to a high degree of accuracy, which can be attained through triangulation and trigonometry. The better understanding and the importance of surveying have led to the higher usage of total stations. The equipment can display slope staking, construction project layouts, and topographic surveys. Increased investments in the construction sector, like bridges, highways, buildings, are adding to the growth of total station market size. This is a technology driven era, with the usage of total stations, the execution of projects has become way easier than before, and hence, it is preferred. However, the expenses associated with the product and the environmental factors may be the factors that hamper the market growth.

Segmentation

The global total stations market is classified into the region, application, type, and offering. Of all the segments, the robotic total station segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. Apart from this, the hardware segment is also expected to witness substantial expansion.

On the basis of region, the total stations market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America and Rest of the World.

On the basis of application, the total station market can be found in mining, agriculture, oil and gas, transportation, construction, and others.

On the basis of type, the total station market can be segmented into the manual robotic total station and total robotic station.

On the basis of offering, Global Total Station Market can be segmented into services and hardware. The hardware consists of various elements like display devices, storage units, electronic theodolite, EDM (electronic distance measurement), and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the major part of the total station market. The existence of prominent organizations, higher amounts of investments in the engineering sector, and construction in developing countries like Taiwan, China, and India enhance market growth. This region is estimated to maintain its position in the global total stations market due to the presence of several market giants. Moreover, the increased investment in the construction and engineering sector in several developing countries is also expanding the market. The drive for developing smart cities is enhancing market expansion. The North American market holds a significant market share and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period. The enlargement of the construction and transportation sector in nations like Mexico, Canada, and the U.S are intensifying the market growth. The key players are persistent in the process of research and development, and the innovation in order to have access to the economic products.

Key Players

The esteemed competitors in the global total stations market are Celtic Surveys (Ireland), Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China), Kwipped (U.S.), Suzhou FOIF Co. (China), Axis- GPS and Surveying Instruments (Israel), Hexagon (Sweden), Kara Company (U.S.), Survey Instruments Services (Singapore), Topcon Corporation (Japan), North Group (Spain), Trimble (U.S.), Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China), Maple International Instrument (U.S.), and others. Some of the noted key player are Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), Ti Asahi Co. Ltd (Japan), GENEQ Inc. (Canada), Maple International Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Surveying Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. (India), and others.

