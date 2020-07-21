A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market 2023 major key companies profiled like Chain Inc.,IBM Corporation,Accenture PLC,Eris Industries,Intel Corporation,Deloitte
Blockchain distributed ledger is a database, which serves as an online ledger keeping record of transactions that cannot be changed. In present connected and integrated world, economic activity occur in business networks that span national, geographical, and jurisdictional boundaries. Transactions involve various participants such as buyers, sellers, and intermediaries (such as banks, auditors, or solicitors) whose business agreements and contracts are recorded in ledgers.
Key Players:
Chain Inc.,IBM Corporation,Accenture PLC,Eris Industries,Intel Corporation,Deloitte,Blockchain Tech Ltd.,Microsoft Corporation,Digital Asset Holdings,Earthport
A blockchain is a tamper-proof, pooled digital ledger that registers transactions in a public or private peer-to-peer network. The absence of a central authority in blockchain distributed ledger makes transactions faster. In addition, it is more transparent as it can give regulators a clearer insight into the background of financial transactions, helping them battle money laundering and manage risk. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of blockchain distributed ledger in the coming years.
The global blockchain distributed ledger market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into private blockchain and public blockchain. On the basis of end user, it is categorized government, BFSI, automotive, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
