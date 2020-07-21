Aspergillosis Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Aspergillosis is an infection or allergic reaction that is caused by the aspergillus fungus, which is commonly found in the environment. There are various types of aspergillosis but the major ones are chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA), invasive aspergillosis (IA) and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA). The symptoms of aspergillosis can vary depending upon the specific form of the disorder present. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus. The types of health problems caused by Aspergillus include allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs. Aspergillus surgical site infections are very rare, with an estimated rate of 2 in 10,000 cases. General surgery cases only account for 2% of these, with the majority occurring in cardiac, transplant, ophthalmologic, or burn patients.

DelveInsight’s “Aspergillosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Aspergillosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Aspergillosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Aspergillosis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Aspergillosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Aspergillosis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Aspergillosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Aspergillosis Market Key Facts

According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of aspergillosis will be from the United States followed by Japan, UK, and Germany in 2030.

The total prevalent population of three Major Subtypes (ABPA, IA and CPA) was found to be 1,683,616 in 2017 (7MM).

Among the seven major markets the United States has the highest percentage of prevalent diagnosed and treated patients.

Among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom occupied the largest market share in 2017.

Key Benefits of Aspergillosis Market Report

Aspergillosis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Aspergillosis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Aspergillosis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Aspergillosis Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Aspergillosis market in the upcoming years.

The Aspergillosis market report covers Aspergillosis current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Aspergillosis market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Aspergillosis Market

Research and development strategies, Combination of antifungal agents against invasive aspergillosis, and Increasing Burden of various forms of Aspergillosis are some of the key factors expected to drive the Aspergillosis Market forward in the coming years.

The Aspergillosis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Aspergillosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Aspergillosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Aspergillosis Epidemiology

The Aspergillosis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Aspergillosis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Aspergillosis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Aspergillosis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Aspergillosis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Aspergillosis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The treatment of aspergillosis varies according to the type of aspergillosis present, the extent of the infection, an individual’s overall health, and other factors. The current treatment is mainly based on the use of traditional antifungal medications like azoles (voriconazole, Itraconazole and isavuconazole and others), antibiotics, corticosteroids and surgery (may be used in case of invasive aspergillosis).

Some of the Key companies in the Aspergillosis Market includes:

F2G

Zambon SpA

TFF Pharmaceuticals

Scynexis

Pulmocide

Pulmatrix

And many others

Drugs Covered

Olorofim

Voriconazole inhaled (ZP-059)

Voriconazole dry-powder inhalation (TFF-VORI)

Ibrexafungerp

PC945

Pulmazole (PUR1900)

And many others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Aspergillosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Aspergillosis Market Overview at a Glance Aspergillosis Disease Background and Overview Aspergillosis Patient Journey Aspergillosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Aspergillosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Aspergillosis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Aspergillosis Treatment Aspergillosis Marketed Products Aspergillosis Emerging Therapies Aspergillosis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Aspergillosis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Aspergillosis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Aspergillosis Market. Aspergillosis Market Drivers Aspergillosis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer



Related Reports

Aspergillosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Aspergillosis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Aspergillosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Aspergillosis Pipeline Insights, 2020

Aspergillosis Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Aspergillosis market.

