Baby Toiletries Market Growth by 2027| Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Artsana S.p.A.,Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees, California Baby, Aveeno, Cotton Babies, SCA Hygiene

Baby toiletries refer to personal care product and cosmetics products used for hygiene purposes and for development of overall baby’s health and wellness. These products include baby diapers, baby wipes, skin-care products, such as lotions, baby oils, creams, powders, and ointments; hair care products, such as hair oil, shampoos, and conditioners. Customers can purchase these products from online portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba and from the retail stores, such as supermarkets and brand outlets.

Rise in birth rates, increase in hygiene care for babies, and surge in demand for premium baby products, such as sun screen lotions, perfumes, and detanglers, are expected to drive growth in baby toiletries industry. However, presence of harmful/toxic chemicals, such as formaldehyde and hydroquinone in baby wipes and powders, which leads to skin irritation affecting the health of the babies and high cost for R&D and clinical tests for baby products are expected to hamper the global baby toiletries market growth.

As the number of working women is on rise, the baby toiletries market is expected to grow at a faster rate. Moreover, the innovative advertising methods of advertising baby products manufacturing companies, such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation support the baby toiletries market growth. The innovative designs and packaging provided by the companies allows customers to choose according to their preferences enhancing the baby toiletries market growth. For instance, Huggies baby wipes offer a wide variety of packaging, such as tub packs, soft packs, which can be carried easily without much efforts.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Artsana S.p.A.,

Beiersdorf AG

Burt’s Bees, Inc.

California Baby, Inc.

Aveeno

Cotton Babies, Inc.

SCA Hygiene

The global baby toiletries market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is classified into skin care products, hair care products, diapers, wipes, bathing products, and others. The diaper segment held the highest market share in the global baby toiletries market of over 58%, growing with a CAGR of 5% in the baby toiletries market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2016 to 2022. Based on mode of sale, it is bifurcated into offline mode and online mode. In 2015, the offline mode of sale accounted for the maximum share, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe held the highest market share in 2015, with around 34%, and is anticipated to dominate the global baby toiletries market.

