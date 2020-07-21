(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Cervical Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Cervical Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix and usually originates in the transformation zone of the cervix,

and spreads to regional lymph nodes with parametrial invasion also common. Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). Apart from HPV, other factors that can also increase the risk include: human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chlamydia, smoking, obesity, family history of cervical cancer, diet low in fruits and vegetables, taking birth control pills, and having three full-term pregnancies. Clinical presentation depends mainly on the location and extent of disease. Precancerous changes or very early stage disease are usually asymptomatic and are detected on a cervical smear. Symptoms usually appear when the tumour causes spontaneous or contact bleeding, or pain if lymph nodes are involved.

As per WHO estimates, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. In 2018, an estimated

570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide and about 311,000 women died from the

disease. Most cases were diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44. The Cervical Cancer epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Cervical Cancer epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. The DelveInsight Cervical Cancer report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

An estimated 58,000 European women were diagnosed with cervical cancer. This is the sixth most frequently

reported cancer in European women, accounting for 3% of all new cancer cases. In 2016, there were an estimated 289,696 women living with cervical cancer in the United States. The number

of new cases of cervical cancer was 7.3 per 100,000 women per year. The number of deaths was 2.3 per 100,000 women per year For cervical cancer, 44.5% are diagnosed at the local stage and 15% at distant stage. The 5-year survival for localized cervical cancer is 91.8%. The death rate is highest among the women aged 55-64 years.

The Cervical Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Cervical Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Cervical Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cervical Cancer

The report provides the segmentation of the Cervical Cancer epidemiology

Table of content

1. Cervical Cancer Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Cervical Cancer

3. Cervical Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

4. Cervical Cancer Patient Journey

5. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Cervical Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

