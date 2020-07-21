(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Cervical Cancer Pipeline

Cervical Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cervical Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Cervical Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Cervical Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Cervical Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Cervical Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cervical Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix and usually originates in the transformation zone of the cervix,

and spreads to regional lymph nodes with parametrial invasion also common. Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). Apart from HPV, other factors that can also increase the risk include: human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chlamydia, smoking, obesity, family history of cervical cancer, diet low in fruits and vegetables, taking birth control pills, and having three full-term pregnancies. Clinical presentation depends mainly on the location and extent of disease. Precancerous changes or very early stage disease are usually asymptomatic and are detected on a cervical smear. Symptoms usually appear when the tumour causes spontaneous or contact bleeding, or pain if lymph nodes are involved.

The report provides insights into:

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Cervical Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Currently, the potential treatment options available for Cervical Cancer includes Cisplatin chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Surgery. Along with this, various drugs got approved by FDA to prevent as well as to treat Cervical Cancer. Various combination drugs are used in Cervical Cancer. Since the introduction of the first HPV vaccine in 2006, the number of new cases of cervical cancer has dropped significantly in the United States.

Key players such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Advaxis, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Zeria Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme and others in the emerging therapeutic market hold potential for a positive shift in the treatment for Cervical Cancer. The Total Market Size of Cervical Cancer includes the Market Size of both the potential upcoming therapies along with Current treatment regimens (such as chemotherapy, vaccines, targetedtherapies, immunotherapy etc.) in the seven Major Markets.

The dynamics of the cervical cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the drug candidates during the developmental stage by key players, such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Advaxis, Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Immunitor, Iovance Biotherapeutics etc. All these therapies have the potential to create a significant positive shift in cervical cancer market size during the forecast period 2020–2030

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a phase III trial to assess the capability of Libtayo for the treatment of patients with cervical cancer. Libtayo is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global

collaboration agreement. Libtayo is a PD-1 inhibitor that was invented by Regeneron using the company’s proprietary VelocImmune technology, which uses a genetically-humanized mouse to produce optimized fullyhuman antibodies. It is being investigated in potential registration trials in basal cell carcinoma and cervical cancer, along with additional trials in squamous cell carcinoma. It is administrated orally.

Zeria Pharmaceutical initiated enrollment in a phase III trial in cervical cancer for late-stage disease as well as first line therapy.

Zeria Pharmaceutical initiated enrollment in a phase III trial in cervical cancer for late-stage disease as well as first line therapy. ADXS11–001 (Advaxis) is in phase III developmental stage for the treatment of patients with cervical cancer. Advaxis’ Lm Technology immunotherapy targets HPV-associated cancers including cervical cancer.

The modified LLO molecule of Lm-LLO-E7; axalimogene filolisbac [AXAL] or ADXS11-001 is fused with the E7 oncoprotein of human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) that consistently stimulates strong innate and E7

antigen-specific adaptive immune responses, resulting in reduction of tumor burden.

monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80. Blockade of PD-L1/PD-1 and PD-L1/CD80 interactions releases the inhibition of immune responses, without inducing antibody-dependent

cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). PD-L1 blockade with IMFINZI led to increased T-cell activation in vitro and decreased tumor size in coengrafted human tumor

