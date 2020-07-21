DelveInsight’s Chronic pancreatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CP in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chronic pancreatitis (CP) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Chronic pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that does not heal or improve—it gets worse over time and leads to permanent damage; CP eventually impairs a patient’s ability to digest food and make pancreatic hormones. Chronic pancreatitis can lead to permanent scarring and damage. Calcium stones and cysts may develop in your pancreas, which can block the duct, or tube, that carries digestive enzymes and juices to your stomach. The blockage may lower the levels of pancreatic enzymes and hormones, which will make it harder for your body to digest food and regulate your blood sugar.

Chronic pancreatitis (CP) is a disease characterized by a syndrome of symptoms and clinical manifestations related to functional abnormalities that develop as the result of glandular fibrosis and atrophy due to acute and chronic inflammation. CP most commonly occurs because of environmental insults, with an increased risk in patients with genetic and/or anatomic predispositions. CP may be preceded by antecedent episodes of Chronic Pancreatitis, but is increasingly recognized in patients without a prior history of AP or abdominal pain.

Current treatments can only provide temporary pain relief and manage complications but are unable to arrest or slow the progression of this often debilitating illness disease-related complications are progressive and generally irreversible. Unfortunately, there are no medical therapies to interrupt or reverse disease progression, so management primarily consists of screening for and providing early management of complications. The DelveInsight Chronic pancreatitis (CP) market report gives the thorough understanding of the Chronic pancreatitis by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, complications, biomarkers and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Chronic pancreatitisin the US, Europe and Japan.

Chronic pancreatitis Market Insights

The management of CP is challenging and requires a personalized approach focused on the individual patient’s

main symptoms, goals, and quality of life. The principal symptom of chronic pancreatitis is abdominal pain. The pain may range from occasional postprandial discomfort to debilitating persistent pain associated with nausea, vomiting, and weight loss. Pain control can be difficult in some cases. However, when considering the appropriate strategy to relieve pain, it should be recognized that placebo alone is effective in up to 30% of patients in most studies.

There is an urgent need to develop or validate animal models that recapitulate human disease, particularly disease

associated with genetic polymorphisms. The availability of reliable, validated animal models will facilitate the

evaluation of drugs for the treatment of fibrosis and prevention of CP.

• CP damages the exocrine pancreas, resulting in impairment of both acinar cell enzyme secretion, and duct cell water and bicarbonate secretion. Therefore, restoration of pancreatic secretion will only be possible via the restoration of cells and/or proteins that control the secretory process.

• Cell based therapies and CRISPR/Cas9 technology explored in animal models of diabetes and pancreatic cancer may prove to be useful in CP. The research focused on the preservation of acinar and ductal cells, and restoration of

Table of content

1. Chronic pancreatitis Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Chronic Pancreatitis

3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Pancreatitis

4. Chronic pancreatitis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Chronic pancreatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chronic Pancreatitis

8. Treatment and Management of Chronic Pancreatitis

9. Unmet needs

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Chronic pancreatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Other promising candidates

13. Chronic Pancreatitis: 7 Major Market Analysis

14. Chronic pancreatitis Market Size by Country

15. Chronic pancreatitis Market Drivers

16. Chronic pancreatitis Market Barriers

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

