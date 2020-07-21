Covid-19 Analysis on Paraformaldehyde Market: Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Demand, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025

The mounting product volumes of paraformaldehyde are encouraging the market’s development. Reports that assess the chemicals and material industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on numerous industry verticals that examine the market progress and forecasts. The market is poised to attain earnings worth 802.85 Million by 2023 while increasing with a CAGR of 6.2 % in the approaching years.

The application of paraformaldehyde as a resin is expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period. The elevated demand level being observed from the plastic industry, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical industry is expected to boost the progress of the paraformaldehyde market in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the paraformaldehyde market is segmented on the basis of end-user and region. The end user segment of the paraformaldehyde market comprises of pharmaceutical, plastic industry, agrochemical, and others. The plastic and agrochemicals industries comprise of applications such as resins and herbicides continue to be the uppermost end-use applications of paraformaldehyde in countries such as China and the United States. Most paraformaldehyde used by the agrochemicals industry is for the herbicides such as butachlor, bismerthiazol acetochlor, and glyphosate. On the basis of regions, the paraformaldehyde market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Competitive Analysis

The conception of prodigious competitive advantages is likely to support the progress of the market. The surge in the market is credited to the presence of favorable market forces are expected to complement the development of the market. The positive reinforcement of the forces of demand and supply is expected to lift the market growth in the coming years. The synergies achieved in the manufacturing of the goods in the market are enhanced, leading to better growth prospects. The availability of productive resources is expected to further the progress of the market in the forecast period. The increased transaction level in the market is expected to spur an accelerated level of growth in the market. A considerable ascension in the number of promoters in the market is estimated to form a beneficial outlook for market growth in the projected period. The relaxation of the barriers to the entry of new players in the market is expected to encourage the expansion of the market in the impending years.

The significant players of the paraformaldehyde market are Celanese Corp. (US), Alfa Aesar (US), Alder S.p.A (Europe), Inter Atlas Chemica (UK), LCY Chemical Corp. (Taiwan), INEOS Group AG (Switzerland), CHEMANOL (SA), Shouguang Xudong Chemical Co Ltd (China), Nantong Jiangtian Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Tuobo Plastics Products Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the paraformaldehyde market covers regions such as Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest expanding market and is likely to develop during the forecast period. The factors influencing its growth are the consumption and production of paraformaldehyde in emerging economies. In China, the growing demand for the plastic and agrochemical industries are the core drivers of the paraformaldehyde market. The North American region is the subsequent major regional market and is anticipated to observe a significant rise related to the growth in pharmaceutical and plastic industries shadowed by the European region due to progress in the technology in the plastic industry. The Middle East and Latin American region are additionally expected to observe slow growth due to amplified production of rubber, papermaking, plastics, and leather throughout the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

April 2019 Prefere Resins Holding GmbH is buying INEOS Melamines and Paraform in the coming months. The agreement is expected to cover sites in the US, Germany, and Indonesia. INEOS Paraform is Europe’s next chief manufacturer of paraformaldehyde.

