COVID-19 Impact on Avalanche Airbags Market Report Shows Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions by 2029

The global Avalanche Airbags market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on the product, the global Avalanche Airbags market has been segmented into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and others. The laser resurfacing devices segment accounted for a major share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2019. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market share of the segment is anticipated to rise significantly in 2029.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Avalanche Airbags Market are –

ABS Protection GmbH

Osprey Packs

Mammut

ARVA

Clarus Corporation

Dakine

Ortovox

Scott

The North Face

Backcountry Access

Mystery Ranch

Deuter

Millet(Calida Group)

Motorfist

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Avalanche Airbags are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019 | Base Year: 2019 | Estimated Year: 2020 | Forecast Year: 2020 to 2029

Product Types Of Avalanche Airbags Market:

Mono Avalanche Airbags

Dual Avalanche Airbags

Avalanche Airbags Market isolation based on Applications:

Skiing

Hiking

Climbing

