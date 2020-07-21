EPedigree Software Market Key Companies Profile, 2027| Aptean, Axway, Blue Yonder Group, Merit Solutions, SAP, TraceLink

The “Global ePedigree Software Market Analysis To 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The ePedigree software market report aims to provide an overview of the ePedigree software market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global ePedigree software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ePedigree software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

ePedigree software is an electronic record, mostly used in the pharmaceutical industry, for maintaining the pedigree requirements of a drug. The software comprises of essential information regarding various levels of transactions resulting from a change of drug ownership from manufacturers to wholesalers to retailers. The primary objective of ePedigree is to protect consumers from contaminated medicine or counterfeit drugs. The essential data elements of an original ePedigree are Lot, Potency, Manufacturer, Distributor, Wholesaler or Pharmacy, Expiration, National Drug Code and Electronic Product Code, Unique identifier of the salable unit. With the movement of product in the supply chain, each company is required to carry forward all previous ePedigree information.

The global ePedigree software market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the ePedigree software market is segmented into: Forensic Technique, Hidden Markers, Visible Features, and Track & Trace. Based on application, the market is segmented into: Pharmaceutical Factory, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Aptean

2. Axway

3. Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Merit Solutions

6. Oracle

7. RFXCEL CORP.

8. SAP

9. Siemens AG

10. TraceLink

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ePedigree software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ePedigree software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ePedigree software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ePedigree software in these regions.

