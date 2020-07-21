Function as a Service Market Size, Industry Status and Share for Leading Players | Amazon Web Services, Dynatrace, Google, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft

Function as a service (FaaS) is the service that allows users to develop, run, and manage various applications without any complexity of building and maintaining infrastructure. Rise in the IoT-based devices, and high growth in cloud-based services is propelling the growth of the function as a service market. Furthermore, technological advancement and the emergence of FaaS in IoT is booming the growth of the function as a service market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Dynatrace LLC

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Infosys Limited

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Rogue Wave Software, Inc.

– SAP SE

– TIBCO Software Inc.

The cloud service model reduces the need to maintain system software and physical infrastructure, which increased demand for the function as a service market. Increasing shifting from DevOps to serverless computing is the major factor that contributing to the growth of the function as a service market. However, operational complexity, security and compliance concerns are the major restraint for the growth of the function as a service market. Moreover the microservice-based deployment coupled with the rapid growth in the app development, provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the function as a service market.

The “Global Function as a Service Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Function as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview function as a service market with detailed market segmentation by service type, deployment model, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global function as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading function as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the function as a service market.

The global function as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment model, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis service type the market is segmented as automation and integration services, microservice monitoring and management services, API management services, support and maintenance services, training and consulting services, others. On the basis deployment model the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise, large enterprise. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global function as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The function as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting function as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the function as a service market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the function as a service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from function as a service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for function as a service in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the function as a service market.

The report also includes the profiles of key function as a service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

