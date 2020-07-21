High Temperature Polymers Market expected to experience the strongest growth in 2027 | BASF SE, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation

Several other metals that are used in the automotive industry generally decompose when they are exposed to automotive salts or fluids. Though, the high-temperature polymers can withstand these exposures and considered to be the light-weight alternatives to metals. This factor anticipated to influence the evolution of these products in the transportation industry. Fuel systems engine components, coolant systems, brake systems, sockets, and transmission components are some of the important automotive parts where these polymers are used widely.

Some of the key players of High Temperature Polymers Market:

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Dupont

Victrex PLC

DIC Corporation

Segmentation by Solution:

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 High Temperature Polymers Market Size

2.2 High Temperature Polymers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High Temperature Polymers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 High Temperature Polymers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players High Temperature Polymers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into High Temperature Polymers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global High Temperature Polymers Sales by Product

4.2 Global High Temperature Polymers Revenue by Product

4.3 High Temperature Polymers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global High Temperature Polymers Breakdown Data by End User

