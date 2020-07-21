Image Recognition in Retail Market 2020 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027

Image Recognition in Retail market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Image Recognition in Retail market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the ICT industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Image Recognition in Retail Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The growing use of the internet, along with the rising adoption of innovative technologies, such as the mobile, web, social media, and analytics, increase the growth of cloud-based image recognition in retail. Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to strengthen and encourage marketing endeavors, which includes high costs with limited scalability.

The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers.

Competitive Landscape: Image Recognition in Retail market

Amazon Web Services

Catchoom

IBM Corporation

Intelligence Retail

LTUTech

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Slyce Inc.

TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

The Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the image recognition in retail market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of image recognition in retail market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, deployment type, application. The global image recognition in retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading image recognition in retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the image recognition in retail market.

The global image recognition in retail market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, deployment type, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as code recognition, digital image processing, facial recognition, object recognition, others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as visual product search, security and surveillance, vision analytics, marketing and advertising, others.

