Keratoconus Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Keratoconus (KC) is an eye (ocular) disorder characterized by progressive thinning and changes in the shape of the cornea. The cornea is the thin, clear outer layer of the eye and is normally dome-shaped. Slowly progressive thinning of the cornea causes a cone-shaped bulge to develop towards the center of the cornea in the areas of greatest thinning. Affected individuals develop blurry or distorted vision, sensitivity to light (photophobia), and additional vision problems. Keratoconus often begins at puberty and most often is seen in teenagers or young adults. The specific underlying cause is not fully understood and most likely the condition results from the interaction of multiple factors including genetic and environmental ones. One factor known to contribute to progression of keratoconus is eye rubbing. In some cases, keratoconus may occur as part of a larger disorder.

The specific underlying mechanism(s) responsible for keratoconus are not fully understood. Most cases appear to occur randomly for unknown reasons (sporadically). However, a positive family history of keratoconus has been established in some cases. Most researchers believe that multiple, complex factors are required for the development of keratoconus including both genetic and environmental factors. Environmental risk factors that may play a role in the development of keratoconus include contact lens use, repeated eye-rubbing, or atopy, a general term for conditions that involve hypersensitivity reactions such as hay fever (allergic rhinitis), eczema (atopic dermatitis), sleep apnea, or allergic asthma.

DelveInsight's 'Keratoconus Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Keratoconus epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Keratoconus epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Keratoconus by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Keratoconus in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Keratoconus epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the National Institutes of Health, “Keratoconus is estimated to affect 1 in 500 to 2,000 individuals worldwide.

As per the study conducted by Jorge E. Valdez-García et. al., the estimated prevalence rate of keratoconus was 1.8%, affecting 66% of females and 33.3% of males. The mean age of presentation was 16.1 years. [2015]

As per Zahra Aly Rashid et.al (in 2016), it was found that most cases of Keratoconus were severe (71%) followed by moderate (22.9%) and mild cases (6.2%).

Keratoconus Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Keratoconus epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Keratoconus epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Keratoconus epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence and prevalence rates reported in the medical literature for keratoconus tend to vary widely. One long-term study in the United States indicated a prevalence of 54.5 diagnosed individuals per 100,000 individuals in the general population, or approximately 1 in 2,000 individuals. However, some estimates suggest that the incidence may be as high as 1 in 400 individuals. Individuals with a family history of keratoconus are at a greater risk of developing the condition than people the general population.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Keratoconus in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Keratoconus.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Keratoconus report provides a detailed overview explaining Keratoconus causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Keratoconus Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Keratoconus in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Keratoconus epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Keratoconus Epidemiology Report

The Keratoconus Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Keratoconus market

Quantify patient populations in the global Keratoconus market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Keratoconus therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Keratoconus population by its epidemiology

The Keratoconus Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Keratoconus Keratoconus Disease Background and Overview Keratoconus Patient Journey Keratoconus Epidemiology and Patient Population Keratoconus Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Keratoconus Keratoconus Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

