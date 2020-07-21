Keratoconus Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast



Keratoconus (KC) is an eye (ocular) disorder characterized by progressive thinning and changes in the shape of the cornea. The cornea is the thin, clear outer layer of the eye and is normally dome-shaped. Slowly progressive thinning of the cornea causes a cone-shaped bulge to develop towards the center of the cornea in the areas of greatest thinning. Affected individuals develop blurry or distorted vision, sensitivity to light (photophobia), and additional vision problems. Keratoconus often begins at puberty and most often is seen in teenagers or young adults. The specific underlying cause is not fully understood and most likely the condition results from the interaction of multiple factors including genetic and environmental ones.

One factor known to contribute to progression of keratoconus is eye rubbing. In some cases, keratoconus may occur as part of a larger disorder.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/keratoconus-market

DelveInsight’s “Keratoconus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Keratoconus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Keratoconus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Keratoconus market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Keratoconus market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Keratoconus Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Keratoconus treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Keratoconus Market Key Facts

According to the National Institutes of Health, “Keratoconus is estimated to affect 1 in 500 to 2,000 individuals worldwide.

As per Jorge E. Valdez-García et. al., the prevalence rate of keratoconus was 1.8%, affecting 66% of females and 33.3% of males. The mean age of presentation was 16.1 years. [2015]

As per the study conducted by Zahra Aly Rashid et.al (in 2016), it was found that most cases of Keratoconus were severe (71%) followed by moderate (22.9%) and mild cases (6.2%).

Key Benefits of Keratoconus Market Report

Keratoconus market report provides an in-depth analysis of Keratoconus Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Keratoconus market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Keratoconus Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Keratoconus market in the upcoming years.

The Keratoconus market report covers Keratoconus current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Keratoconus market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Keratoconus Market

The Keratoconus market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Keratoconus market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Keratoconus market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Keratoconus Epidemiology

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence and prevalence rates reported in the medical literature for keratoconus tend to vary widely. One long-term study in the United States indicated a prevalence of 54.5 diagnosed individuals per 100,000 individuals in the general population, or approximately 1 in 2,000 individuals. However, some estimates suggest that the incidence may be as high as 1 in 400 individuals. Individuals with a family history of keratoconus are at a greater risk of developing the condition than people the general population.

The Keratoconus epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Keratoconus patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Keratoconus Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Keratoconus Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Keratoconus market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Keratoconus market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The treatment of keratoconus is based upon the severity of the condition in the individual and the rate of progression of the disorder. In some individuals with mild symptoms, vision may be improved with the use of appropriate eyeglasses or soft contact lenses. However, progressive changes in vision often necessitate frequent prescription changes.

However, some severely affected individuals may not be able to wear contact lenses due to progressively severe corneal thinning, corneal scarring, and/or contact intolerance. In cases of severe visual deterioration in which contact lenses cannot sufficiently correct vision or are not tolerated, surgery may be required such as intracorneal ring segments or a corneal transplant (keratoplasty).

Some of the key companies in the Keratoconus Market includes

Avedro

Price Vision Group

iVeena Delivery Systems

And many others.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/keratoconus-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Keratoconus Competitive Intelligence Analysis Keratoconus Market Overview at a Glance Keratoconus Disease Background and Overview Keratoconus Patient Journey Keratoconus Epidemiology and Patient Population Keratoconus Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Keratoconus Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Keratoconus Treatment Keratoconus Marketed Products Keratoconus Emerging Therapies Keratoconus Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Keratoconus Market Outlook (7 major markets) Keratoconus Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Keratoconus Market. Keratoconus Market Drivers Keratoconus Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Related Reports

Keratoconus Pipeline Insights, 2020

Keratoconus Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Keratoconus market.

Keratoconus Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Keratoconus Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Keratoconus in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/keratoconus-market