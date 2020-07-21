Mobile Wallet Market New Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| Amazon Web Services, American Express Banking, Apple, Alipay.com, AT&T, Google, Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Samsung Electronics, VISA

The mobile wallet provides a convenient solution for any business that allows customers to purchase their products online with greater ease, therefore driving sales. As mobile use grows rapidly, users begin to go online more often via mobile and even shop via mobile. With the mobile wallet, it is possible to hold all the items that a physical wallet would carry on the mobile device.

A mobile wallet is a virtual wallet payment service acronym as mWallet, digital wallet, or eWallet. It is a mobile technology that makes in-store payments conveniently and is also used by merchants by listing to its desired mobile wallet service provider. In simple terms, a mobile wallet is an application that allows it users to send and receive money from its mobile device. It is a form of a mobile-commerce model designed for the convenience and ease of access to a user’s payment services.

The mobile wallet market has evolved as a result of advancements in the mobile phone technology and is expected to grow exponentially in near future, favored by continuous R&D in the smartphone technology and lowering security concerns. The widespread smartphone adoption in the developed markets and its increasing penetration levels in the developing markets are influencing the growth of the mobile wallet market positively. Increase in awareness levels, the ubiquity of mobile phones, and advancements in the mobile phone technology drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

American Express Banking Corp.

Apple Inc.

Alipay.com

AT&T Inc.

Google Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

PayPal Holdings

Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd

and VISA Inc.

The global mobile wallet market is segmented into type, technology, end user, industry vertical, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into proximity and remote. On the basis of technology, it is classified into near field communication, QR code, text based/short message service, and digital only. By end user, the market is categorized into personal and business. By industry vertical, the market is divided into hospitality & transportation, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, telecommunication, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

