Operational Analytics Market: Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2027

Operational analytics is an innovative technology that enables enterprises to reduce fraud and risk, help to achieve better efficiency, increase additional transactions, and ultimately increase earnings by reducing cost. Increasing demand for advanced business intelligence and analytics techniques, rising need to measure the performance, and increasing adoption of operational analytics due to its cost-effective and time-efficient features are fueling the growth of the operational analytics market.

An increasing need for process and operations optimization, the emergence of IoT-enabled devices, adoption of advanced data management strategies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the operational analytics market. However, complex analytical processes may restraint the growth of the operational analytics market. Further, increased amount of IT operations data, growing use of mobile devices, and an increasing number of data centers to gather inner data for analyzing the performance are expected to boom the growth of the operational analytics market during the forecast period.

1. Capgemini SE

2. Cisco Systems

3. Evolven Software

4. IBM Corporation

5. Micro Focus International

6. Microsoft

7. Oracle

8. SAP SE

9. SAS Institute

10. Splunk

The Global Operational Analytics Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Operational analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview operational analytics market with detailed market segmentation as component, business function, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global operational analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading operational analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the operational analytics market.

The global operational analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, application, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of business function the market is segmented as information technology (IT), marketing, sales, finance, human resources (HR), others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as predictive asset maintenance, risk management, fraud detection, supply chain management, customer management, workforce management, others. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as retail, manufacturing, government and defense, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, it and telecommunication, others.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Operational Analytics Market Landscape

Part 04: Operational Analytics Market Sizing

Part 05: Operational Analytics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

