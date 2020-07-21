Organic Personal Care Products Market to Touch USD 19.50 Billion at 8.95% CAGR by 2024

The organic personal care products market is likely to touch USD 19.50 billion at an 8.95% CAGR between 2019- 2024, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Organic personal care products comprise plant ingredients. They are sans chemicals such as petrochemicals, aluminium salts, phthalates, and parabens that are potentially harmful to health. Fragrances, nail care, oral care, hair care, skincare, and others are different types of organic personal care products.

Various factors are adding to the global organic personal care products market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing consumer inclination for organic personal care products, rising consumer awareness about the adverse impacts of synthetic personal care products, change in the standard of living, overall health awareness, increasing disposable income, government regulation and support, and increasing beauty consciousness.

On the contrary, the availability of innovative & advanced beauty treatments and brief shelf life are factors that may limit the global organic personal care products market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR Report offers a complete segmental analysis of the global organic personal care products market based on distribution channel and product types.

By product types, the organic personal care products market is segmented into fragrances, nail care, oral care, hair care, skincare, and others. The skincare segment is again segmented into sun care products, facial masks, cleansing lotions, toners, facial creams, and others. The hair care segment is again segmented into sprays, conditioners, shampoos, oils, and others. Of these, the skincare segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the growing awareness about the harmful impact of synthetic products and chemicals, and skin sensitivity.

By distribution channel, the organic personal care products market is segmented into non-store-based and store-based. The store-based distribution channel is again segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others. Of these, the store-based segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global organic personal care products market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, Europe will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors fuelling market growth include technological upgradation, advancements in product development, and growing awareness about the various benefits of using organic personal care products over conventional products. France and Germany are the key contributors in the region.

The organic personal care products market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for favorable regulatory support for facilitating new investments at domestic levels and increasing use of organic personal care products for the increasing awareness about the positive effects of natural ingredients like neem and turmeric.

The organic personal care products market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period for the rising per capita disposable income and rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using these products. China is the key contributor in the region.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global organic personal care products market report include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan), Oriflame Cosmetics S.A. (Switzerland), Revlon Inc. (U.K.), Mary Kay Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), L’oréal Group (France), Avon Products Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corp. (Japan), and Alticor Inc. (U.S.). Industry players have incorporated strategies such as contracts, joint ventures, strategic alliances, geographic expansions, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others to strengthen their position in the market and also cater to the growing needs of the consumers.