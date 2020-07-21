Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,459.53 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as increasing shortage of medicines and advantages offered by continuous manufacturing process. However, high capital costs required for the establishment of these systems expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

GEA Group, Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Group, Munson Machinery Co. Inc., Powrex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Freund-vector Corporation, Fette Compacting, Alexanderwerk, LEISTRITZ AG, KORSCH AG, ACG, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Hovione en Aesica

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

