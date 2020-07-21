Tonic Water Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2017 – 2027 | Fever – Tree – Keurig Dr Pepper, Hansen Beverage, SodaStream, A.S. Watson Group, FENTIMANS

Global Tonic Water Market 2017 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness. Rising of disposable income of people due to modernization is expected to drive the tonic water market in the coming period.

Some of the key players of Tonic Water Market: Fever – Tree – Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Hansen Beverage, SodaStream Inc., A.S. Watson Group, FENTIMANS, Seagram Company Ltd., Schweppes, Bradleys Tonic Co., JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

Increasing intake of alcohol beverages worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing number of clubs and lounges which are expected to boost the need for such mixes is also projected to influence the tonic water market significantly. Moreover, growing numbers of distilleries producing gin are fueling the tonic water market. The increasing rate of health awareness among people to cut down calorie rate is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the tonic water market.

The “Global Tonic Water Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the tonic water industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tonic water market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global tonic water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tonic water market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low calorie tonic water, slimline tonic water and flavored and non – flavored. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medicinal purposes, alcoholic drinks and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales.

Most important Products type of Tonic Water covered in this report are:

Regular tonic water

Low calorie tonic water

Slimline tonic water

Flavored and non-flavored

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Medicinal purposes

Alcoholic drinks

Direct consumption

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tonic water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tonic water market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TONIC WATER MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. TONIC WATER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. TONIC WATER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. TONIC WATER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

8. TONIC WATER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. TONIC WATER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SALES CHANNEL

10. TONIC WATER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

