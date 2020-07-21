Wearable Injectors Market Overview, Therapeutics and Forecast to 2023

Wearable Injectors Market Overview:

Wearable Injectors are advanced drug delivery instruments that are used for convenient administration of viscous drugs. These instruments are also widely regarded as bolus injectors or patch pumps. They are used to administer insulin and other drugs that need large dose volumes with an extended delivery period.

The Wearable Injectors Market Share likely to ascend at a 15.2% CAGR through the review period, as stated in the latest market research report by MRFR. With an increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases and a rising concern for injuries caused by needles are promoting the demand for 24-hour monitoring devices. This rise in the demand is anticipated to propel growth in the adoption of wearable injectors to a great extent. Further, rapid technological advancements in the wearable injectors and mounting prevalence of geriatric population across the globe are likely to fuel sizeable growth in the global wearable injectors market in the forecast period.

There are many factors that is fueling the growth of the wearable injectors market. The different market trends and factors in this market according to an analysis performed by Market Research Future (MRFR) include upsurge in diabetes and cancer cases, use of cutting-edge technological products, rise in the incidence of needlestick injuries, growing need for 24/7 monitoring, shift to injectables that can be self- administered and prevalence of diseases that are lifestyle-associated such a hypertension and diabetes. On the contrary, lack of skilled labor is likely to hamper the wearable injectors market growth.

Key Players:

West Pharmaceutical Services

CeQur SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Valeritas

SteadyMed Therapeutics

YPSOMED

Becton

Dickinson

Amgen Inc.

Enable Injections

BioSpace

Sensile Medical AG.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Wearable Injectors Market is studied for various segments carried out by type, usage, mechanism of action, therapeutic area, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body wearable injectors, hand-held wearable injectors, and off-body wearable injectors.

Based on usage, the wearable injectors market is segmented into disposable and semi-disposable.

Based on the mechanism of action, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into motor driven, spring based, rotary pump, pressurized gas, expanding battery, and collapsible reservoir.

Based on the therapeutic area, the wearable injectors market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

By end-user, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, homecare, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the wearable injectors market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will dominate the market due to advanced technologies for administering drugs to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes and the existence of superior healthcare infrastructure. Europe holds the second position owing to the developing medical devices industry in the UK, Germany and France coupled with the increasing opportunities for market players. In the APAC region, the wearable injectors market is projected in being the fastest developing over the forecast period due to good government initiatives taken for the medical device industry. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to have a minimum share. The growth of the wearable injectors market in this region is due to increasing R&D activities here.