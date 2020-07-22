Accounting Services Market New and Improved Statistics, 2027| KPMG International, Marcum LLP, PwC, RSM International, SC and H Group, TMF Group

Accounting services are a type of service that provides recording and analysis such as bookkeeping, auditing, payroll, tax preparation, and among others. Increasing demand for payroll services across various companies to ensure proper management are boosting the growth of the accounting services market. Further, growing outsourcing for accounting tasks across the organization due to a cost-effective solution and it also allows employees to focus on higher-value activities, thereby influencing the growth of the accounting services market.

The report aims to provide an overview accounting services market with detailed market segmentation service type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global accounting services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Accounting services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Accounting services market.

The global Accounting services market is segmented on the basis service type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as bookkeeping services, financial auditing services, payroll services, tax preparation services, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

A-List Accounting, LLC

2. BDO Global

3. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

4. EY (Ernst and Young Global Limited)

5. KPMG International

6. Marcum LLP

7. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

8. RSM International

9. SC and H Group, Inc.

10. TMF Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Accounting services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Accounting services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting accounting services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the accounting services market in these regions.

