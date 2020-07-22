Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2027 – Autodesk, BuildingSP, Doxel, IBM, Intel, NEMETSCHEK, NVIDIA, Salesforce, SAP SE, Smartvid.io

The infrastructure and construction industry is experiencing many changes owing to the gradual integration of innovative technology in order to improve productivity and maximize utility. The construction industry is widely adopting artificial intelligence in their processes. Artificial intelligence is where machines show their intelligence by utilizing algorithms to solve problems through inputted data. With the harnessing robotics, construction managers utilize intelligent machines that can operate routine tasks which were once done by personnel, such as bricklaying. Activities that hinder construction may utilize artificial intelligence to make improvements in quality, safety, productivity, and scheduling.

Some of the factors such as the shortage of construction labor and stringent safety regulations are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market. Moreover, the growing construction activities due to smart city initiatives are further expected to offer significant opportunities for artificial intelligence in the construction market to grow. However, a low level of penetration is restricting the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Artificial Intelligence in Construction market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in Construction market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Autodesk, Inc.

BuildingSP, Inc.

Doxel Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NEMETSCHEK SE

NVIDIA Corporation

com Inc.

SAP SE

io, Inc.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Intelligence in Construction market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Intelligence in Construction market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Intelligence in Construction market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

