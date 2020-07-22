Automotive Clutch Market Size | Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast-2022

Global Automotive Clutch Market Size, by Transmission (Manual, Automated), by Clutch Type (Dog Clutch, Friction Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch and other), by Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) – Forecast 2016-2022

Market Synopsis:

Automotive clutch is used to facilitate shaft and enable the smooth start of the vehicle. The statistical observations published by Market Research Future (MRFR) suggests that the global Automotive Clutch Market Size is expected to strike a steady CAGR over the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The valuation of the global market is projected to reach a decent amount by the end of the assessment period.

Increasing income level of the population has boosted the sales of vehicles. This, in turn, is assessed to impact the Automotive Clutch Market Size favorably in the years to come. The rising population of middle-income people is also prognosticated to drive the growth of the automotive industry. It is again expected to propel expansion of the Automotive Clutch Market Size over the next couple of years.

The ongoing trend of shifting consumer preference towards semi-automatic or fully-automatic transmission systems is projected to impact the Automotive Clutch Market Size favorably in the years to come. Also, the popularity of low-cost manual transmission clutches against the torque converters is expected to support expansion of the market on the global front. Rising potential resonated by the growth of the automotive aftermarket is anticipated to accelerate revenue creation for the market payers.

The replacement of manual transmission with torque convertors, however, can impede the growth rate of the market in the nearby future. At present, a major fraction of the vehicles being sold has manual transmission solutions. The number is anticipated to reduce gradually, which remains an impediment to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of transmission, the global Automotive Clutch Market Size has been divided into manual and automated.

By clutch type, the Automotive Clutch Market Size has been segmented into dog clutch, hydraulic clutch friction clutch, and other.

By vehicle type, the Automotive Clutch Market Size has been divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

The geographic evaluation of the global Automotive Clutch Market Size spans across four regions, which are – Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). A country-level analysis of each of these regions is included in the report for offering a 360-degree view of the global market place. Asia Pacific has a booming automotive industry which is expected to fuel the growth of the Automotive Clutch Market Size in the years to come. The adoption of advanced technologies such as automated manual transmission, dual clutch transmission system, etc. is also presumed to favor the growth of the Automotive Clutch Market Size in the region in the foreseeable future. Europe and North America are key growth pockets of the global market. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in Europe automotive industry is anticipated to drive the proliferation of the regional market across the review period. Increasing sales of vehicles in North America is anticipated to catapult the regional automotive clutch systems market on upward trajectory.

Competitive Dashboard:

Eaton Corporation, BorgWarner Clutch Auto Limited, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Aisin Seiki, FCC, EXEDY, Schaeffer, and ZF Friedrichshafen are some of the prominent participants of the Automotive Clutch Market Size. These players are focusing on the enhancement of the efficiency of their product portfolios. It is supposed to lead to a robust competition in the global market place. In addition, the thriving automotive industry has motivated regional expansion of the key players to for capturing Automotive Clutch Market Size share. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the competitive landscape of the Automotive Clutch Market Size. Other strategies poised to be observed in the region in the near future are – agreements, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Setco Automotive, a renowned auto component manufacturer, has announced that it has received approval for the supply of BS VI-compliant clutches to manufacturers of medium and heavy commercial vehicle.

