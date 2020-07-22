Automotive Heat Shield Market Size 2020 | Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

Automotive Heat Shield Market Size is a vital component for the perfect functioning of an automobile. Larger and powerful engines generate more heat, and hence Heat Shield Market Sizes are used on most engines to protect components and bodywork from the heat damage. In addition, these Heat Shield Market Sizes are used in various areas in a vehicle to protect it from the high temperature generated by the engine and the exhaust systems.

The global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size is growing rapidly over the past few years, owing to the increasing production and unit sales in the already burgeoning automobile market. Also, the high-quality Heat Shield Market Sizes are extensively installed in luxury cars having heavy-duty engines. Augmented sales of luxury cars, worldwide, escalate the market on the global platform.

Considering the exponential traction, the market is witnessing at present, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study analysis confirms that the global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size will garner colossal accruals by 2023, registering a CAGR of approximately 8.6% throughout the forecast period (2018 to 2023).

With the increasing number of vehicles equipped with turbocharger Heat Shield Market Sizes; the market for turbocharger Heat Shield Market Sizes is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period. Manufacturers with the use of a turbocharger are able to curtail the size of the engines with larger power output which, in turn, will provide a substantial impetus to the growth of the automotive Heat Shield Market Sizes market.

The Automotive Heat Shield Market Size has been gaining steady growth over the past few years, primarily due to the improving economic conditions that are enhancing consumers’ purchasing power.

On the other hand, volatility in the prices and gap in the demand and supply of the raw materials required for the production of the automotive Heat Shield Market Size is a key factor obstructing the growth of the market. Also, advancements in the associated technologies and manufacturing techniques expected to be transpired in the recent future are likely to present economical manufacturing processes reducing the selling cost of these heatshields.

Automotive Heat Shield Market Size – Segments

For ease of understanding the report has been segmented into five key dynamics: –

By Type : Thermal & Heat Shield Market Size Sleeving, Exhaust & Header Wrap, Turbo Heat Shield Market Sizes, Heat Shield Market Size & Thermal Barriers, Spark Plug Boot Heat Shield Market Sizes, and Exhaust Heat Shield Market Size Insulation.

By Material : Metallic and Non-Metallic.

By Solution : Rigid, Flexible, Shell, and Integrated.

By Vehicle Type : Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, And Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size – Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, heading with its growing automobile and transportation industry, accounts for the dominating market in the global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size. Factors such as the massive consumption of these products in automotive manufacturing and upgrade, repair, and retrofit activities are substantiating the growth of the regional market.

Rapidly developing countries such as Japan, China, and India backed by their well-established automobile sectors, account for the major contributor to the Heat Shield Market Size markets in the APAC region.

The Automotive Heat Shield Market Size in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. The robust automobile in the region is witnessing a steady rise in production. Moreover, major countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are increasingly consuming these components in manufacturing the automotive.

North America Automotive Heat Shield Market Size is rapidly emerging as a profitable market, globally. The US, among other North American countries accounts for the key contributor to the market due to the presence of the burgeoning automobile industry. Factors such as the growing demand from the aftermarket parts sector are some of the major driving forces pushing up the regional market.

Automotive Heat Shield Market Size – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size appears to be fragmented with a large number of big and small players, churning the competition. These players invest substantially, incorporating strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, technology launch, and expansion and thus, maintain their positions in the market.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size include Dana Limited (US), Federal-Mogul LLC (US), Autoneum (Switzerland), Lydall, Inc. (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), UGN, Inc. (US), HAPPICH GmbH (Germany), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (Germany), and Heatshield Products, Inc. (US) are among others.

Industry/innovation/Related News:

May 14, 2019 —- Heatshield Products Inc. (the US), a leading manufacturer of automotive Heat Shield Market Sizes and other high-performance insulation solutions such as exhaust wrap and exhaust Heat Shield Market Sizes launched its new FR Shields to protect fuel rails and fuel from heat. The new FR Shields can be installed easily over the fuel rails to limit the transfer of heat. FR Shields can improve the engine performance of a fuel-injection engine and avoid vapor lock.

