DelveInsight’s Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

ADPKD is a genetic disorder which causes pathological cystic changes to the kidney and is characterized by numerous renal and systemic manifestations. Renal manifestations are produced by the progressive and continuous enlargement and proliferation of fluid-filled cysts, leading to enlargement of the kidney up to five times the normal volume in the years prior to the development of kidney failure. ADPKD may lead to development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and is the fourth most common renal disease requiring renal replacement therapy (RRP). The most common extra-renal manifestation is polycystic liver disease (PLD), which is more common in women than in men.

Mutations in either the PKD1 or PKD2 gene can cause ADPKD. PKD1 and PKD2 encode polycystin 1 and polycystin

2 and approximately 1 in 1000 people bear a mutation in either of the genes worldwide. ADPKD affects ~12.4

million people worldwide. About nine out of every 10 people with PKD have the autosomal dominant form.

The prevalence of ADPKD is estimated to range from 1 in 400 to 1000 live births, with 5,000–6,000 new cases

diagnosed each year.

The Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders

Yielded a minimum prevalence of 2.41 and 3.89 per 10,000, and screening prevalence of 3.3 and 4.6 per 10,000 in the German and British Population-based studies. Whereas in registry-derived method, the minimum prevalence was 3.29 per 10,000, and if ADPKD screening was implemented in all European countries, the expected prevalence is 3.96 per 10 000.

Prevalence of ADPKD increased with age and reached a peak value of 261 per million population at the age group of 55-59 years. The probability of end-stage renal disease is at most 50% among ADPKD patients

(Higashihara, 1998). About 1 in 2 people with ADPKD develop kidney failure by the age of 60 and will need dialysis or a kidney transplant.

The lowest prevalent population of ADPKD was recorded in Japan.

The Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

The report provides the segmentation of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease epidemiology.

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

3. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease: Disease Background and Overview

4. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Patient Journey

5. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

