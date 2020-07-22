(ALBANY, US) DELVEINSIGHT HAS LAUNCHED A NEW REPORT ON Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease market. A detailed picture of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

ADPKD is a genetic disorder which causes pathological cystic changes to the kidney and is characterized by numerous renal and systemic manifestations. Renal manifestations are produced by the progressive and continuous enlargement and proliferation of fluid-filled cysts, leading to enlargement of the kidney up to five times the normal volume in the years prior to the development of kidney failure. ADPKD may lead to development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and is the fourth most common renal disease requiring renal replacement therapy (RRP). The most common extra-renal manifestation is polycystic liver disease (PLD), which is more common in women than in men.

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment.

treatment. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Hopefully, the development of novel treatment options sets the bar higher for ADPKD curative market, consequently translating into improvements in patients’ outcomes. Key players, such as Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Palladio Biosciences, Sanofi, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, and others are involved in the development of therapies for the treatment of ADPKD patients. Owing to the launch of these emerging therapies, market scenario of ADPKD may

significantly impacted in the coming years 2020–2030.

Venglustat (Sanofi) is an investigational, substrate reduction oral therapy designed to inhibit the abnormal accumulation of glucosylceramide (GL-1), which plays a vital role in the production of glycosphingolipids. The

inhibition of glycosphingolipid production reduces the kidney cyst growth in ADPKD, effectively. Based on this, Sanofi is conducting global Phase II/III stage studies to investigate the clinical significance of this mechanism. The PKD Foundation welcomes research efforts of the Sanofi that have the potential to bring new therapies to patients living with this condition. The therapeutic candidate has an advantage in the market as it has secured Orphan Designation in the US for the treatment of ADPKD.

Bardoxolone (Reata Pharmaceuticals) is an experimental, oral, once-daily activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways, which promote restoration of mitochondrial function, reduction of oxidative stress, and inhibition of pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted orphan-drug designation toBardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome, ADPKD, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Kyowa Hakko Kirin in-licensed the Bardoxolone from Reata Pharmaceuticals and was designated under the Priority Review and SAKIGAKE Designation for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Reata Pharmaceuticals initiated a Phase III clinical trial (FALCON) of Bardoxolone in patients with ADPKD.

Lixivaptan (Palladio Biosciences) is an oral, nonpeptide, competitive, and selective vasopressin V2 receptor antagonist, currently in the Phase III stage of development for ADPKD. The molecule is functionally equivalent to tolvaptan and has shown similar efficacy in patients with hyponatremia on key measures important for ADPKD. Importantly, lixivaptan has shown no evidence for liver toxicity in the clinical studies and has the potential to slow the progression of ADPKD and possibly delay the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant. The therapeutic candidate has been allotted Orphan-Drug Designationsfrom the FDA.

Jynarque{tolvaptan}- Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co.

Venglustat (Sanofi Pharma Co.)

Lixivaptan (Palladio Biosciences)

Bardoxolone (Reata Pharmaceuticals)

XRx-008 (XORTX Therapeutics)

RGLS4326 (Regulus Therapeutics)

