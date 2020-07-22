Companion Diagnostics Market New and Improved Statistics, 2027| Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Agilent, ARUP Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Danaher, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetics, Qiagen N.V., Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific

A companion diagnostic is a medical device and provides information that is necessary for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. The diagnostic test helps a health care professional to determine whether a particular therapeutic product is beneficial to patients and can outweigh any potentially severe side effects or risks.

The companion diagnostics market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to surge in R&D of targeted therapies, rise in demand for personalized medicine with increase in awareness in emerging economies. Moreover, higher number of unmet needs for the treatment of cancer are majorly driving the growth of the global companion diagnostics market.

The report aims to provide an overview of companion diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by technology type and indication. The companion diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in companion diagnostics market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The companion diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology type and indication. Based on technology type the market is segmented as immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction [PCR], next generation sequencing [NGS], in situ hybridization, and others. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized as oncology, neurology, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.

2. Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S)

3. ARUP Laboratories

4. BioMerieux SA

5. Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

6. Foundation Medicine, Inc.

7. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

8. Qiagen N.V.

9. Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.)

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the companion diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The companion diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting companion diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the companion diagnostics market in these regions.

