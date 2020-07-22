Compound Management Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners | Tecan Trading, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific

Comprehensive Research done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Compound Management Market”, which aims at developing a better understanding of the global industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters.; also provides outlook of the global market based on technology, product, and application.

This qualitative report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

The market for compound management is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Our report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and helps you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec, Icagen, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd and BioAscent

