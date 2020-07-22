Data Catalog Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

The data catalog is a metadata management tool that helps enterprises to find and manage a large amount of data, including files, tables, and databases stored in the company ERP, human resources, and e-commerce systems. An increasing need for data catalog solutions to access and analyze large volumes of data, and it is important to making business-related decisions and formulate various business strategies. Thus, increasing demand for the data catalog solution which propels the growth of the market.

Growing demand for business intelligence tools, a rise in the growth of self-analytics data, the proliferation of data in the modern world are the major factor driving the growth of the data catalog market. Additionally, the availability of real-time data helps to decrease the cost of the infrastructure and gain business insights that are also booming the growth of the data catalog market. However, data security and privacy concerns may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising automation technology and an upsurge in the investment in the AI-enabled data catalog solutions are expected to influence the growth of the data catalog market.

The “Global Data Catalog Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data catalog industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview data catalog market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, data consumer, end-user, and geography. The global data catalog market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data catalog market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data catalog market.

The global data catalog market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, data consumer, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of data consumer the market is segmented as business intelligence tools, enterprise applications, mobile and web applications. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and defense, healthcare, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data catalog market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data catalog market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data catalog market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data catalog market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the data catalog market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from data catalog market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for data catalog in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the data catalog market.

The report also includes the profiles of key data catalog companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

