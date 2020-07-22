Data Center Structured Cabling Market 2020| Competitive Landscape and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2023

Overview:

The data center structured cabling market is fast gaining grounds owing to the huge traction generated by centralized data management operations. Structured cabling systems included cables and supported hardware that distributes data, audio, and video signals using copper or fiber optic cables. Efficient handling of data is now of utmost importance, and it is getting aptly backed by data centers which are capable of storage and management of data. The centralization of the entire process leads to the effective dissemination of data. Banking on this, the global data center structured cabling market can expect a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzes factors in detail that can impact the global market. For instance, integration of smart devices, internet, adoption of cloud-based services, automation, and the inclusion of IoT can be seen as potential gamechanger for the data center structured cabling market.

However, heavy reliance on digital platforms has the risk of incurring data breach. Hackers pose serious threats to the growth of the data center structured cabling market in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global data center structured cabling market can be segmented by wire categories and type.

Based on wire categories, the data center structured cabling market can be segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, category 7, and others. Category 6 has the largest market penetration with category 5E following the lead.

On the basis of type, the data center structured cabling market can be segmented into copper and fiber optic. The fiber optic segment can further be segmented into single-mode fiber optic and multi-mode fiber optic. Copper cables are more popular as it provides shielding against the electromagnetic interferences.

Regional Analysis:

Approaching the Data Center Structured Cabling System Market from regional point of view reveals North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is leading the market with substantial market penetration. Increasing proliferation of cloud technology and reliance on IoT are giving the edge to the regional market. Furthermore, superior technology and apt infrastructure are backing up the regional market sufficiently.

Europe is assuming the second spot as its features are quite similar to that of North America. Cloud technology and IoT are driving the regional market ahead. At the same time, growing consumer needs is influencing the branching out of the data centers which can significantly boost the market.

Competitive Insights:

Key competitors in the global data center structured cabling market include Siemon (U.S.), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Superior Essex Inc. (U.S.), Nexans (France), Brand-Rex Ltd. (Scotland), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Cable America Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Belden Inc. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), Paige Electric Co., L.P. (U.S.), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), and others.

