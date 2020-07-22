Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a group of skin diseases that cause various degrees of skin and mucous membrane fragility. The skin becomes fragile when proteins essential for skin integrity are absent, reduced, or abnormal. It is characterized by blister formation in response to mechanical trauma. To date, there is no treatment or cure for EB. EB is generally caused by mutations involving at least 18 genes encoding structural proteins within keratin intermediate filaments, focal adhesions, desmosome cell junctions, and hemidesmosome attachment complexes, which form the intraepidermal adhesion and dermo-epidermal anchoring complex within the basement membrane zone (BMZ) of the skin and mucosae.

There are various types and subtypes of EB defined by its mode of transmission and a combination of phenotypic, ultrastructural, immunohistochemical, and molecular findings. As per the most recent classification, EB is broadly classified into: EB Simplex (EBS), Junctional EB (JEB), Dystrophic EB (DEB), and Kindler syndrome.

DelveInsight’s “Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Epidermolysis Bullosa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epidermolysis Bullosa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Epidermolysis Bullosa market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Epidermolysis Bullosa market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the 7MM was 39,433 in 2017.

In 2017, there were 26,104 prevalent cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States.

Among the European countries, United Kingdom had the highest prevalent population of Epidermolysis Bullosa with 5,037 cases, followed by Germany which had a prevalent population of 4,919 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of 928 in 2017.

The market size of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to increase during the forecast period.. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Epidermolysis Bullosa, in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest market size, while Spain had the lowest market size of Epidermolysis Bullosa in 2017.

The Epidermolysis Bullosa market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Epidermolysis Bullosa market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Epidermolysis Bullosa market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Epidermolysis Bullosa is of several types, and three major types of Epidermolysis bullosa includes Epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), junctional EB (JEB), and dystrophic EB (DEB). Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of EB are Epidermolysis bullosa simplex, but similar trend is not followed by other countries.

In 2017, there were 18,599 cases of EBS, 1,240 cases of JEB, and 4,960 cases of DEB in the United States. DEB is further divided as recessive and dominant. Recessive DEB is more common than Dominant DEB.

The Epidermolysis Bullosa epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Epidermolysis Bullosa patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Epidermolysis Bullosa market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Epidermolysis Bullosa market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

With the launch of emerging therapies that includes in the coming years the market of EB in the 7MM is anticipated to change during the forecasted period (2019–2030). Some of the key companies in the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) market includes:

Amryt Pharma

Abeona Therapeutics

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

RegeneRx

Krystal Biotech

Fibrocell Technologies

RHEACELL GmbH

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Stemrim

And many others

Key Insights Executive Summary Epidermolysis Bullosa Competitive Intelligence Analysis Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Overview at a Glance Epidermolysis Bullosa Disease Background and Overview Epidermolysis Bullosa Patient Journey Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology and Patient Population Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Epidermolysis Bullosa Marketed Products Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Therapies Epidermolysis Bullosa Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Outlook (7 major markets) Epidermolysis Bullosa Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market. Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Drivers Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

