Factory Automation Sensor Market 2027 Latest Research with Top Key Players like ABB Ltd.,Analog Device Inc,Amphenol Corporation,Honeywell International Inc.,NXP Semiconductor NV

The demand in different end-user industries has accelerated significantly with the growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. Through automation, the technological revolution in the factories has been encouraging the manufacturing industries to further invest in automation sensor to enhance their productivity and production cycle.

Some of the key players of Factory Automation Sensor Market:

– ABB Ltd.

– Analog Device Inc

– Amphenol Corporation

– Honeywell International Inc.

– NXP Semiconductor NV

– Rockwell Automation

– STMicroelectronics N.V

– Siemens AG

– Texas Instruments

– Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Rapid expansion in the manufacturing industry and the adoption of industrial automation in automotive industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the factory automation sensor market. Nevertheless, widening government support and integration of artificial intelligence is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the factory automation sensor market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global factory automation sensor market is segmented on the basis of type and end use industry. Based on type, the factory automation sensor market is segmented into temperature sensors, vibration sensors, vision sensors, pressure sensors, proximity sensors, humidity sensors, and others. Based on end use industry the factory automation sensor market is segmented into automotive, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global factory automation sensor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The factory automation sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHER RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Factory Automation Sensor Market – By Type

1.3.2 Factory Automation Sensor Market – By End Use Industry

1.3.3 Factory Automation Sensor Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FACTORY AUTOMATION SENSOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. FACTORY AUTOMATION SENSOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. FACTORY AUTOMATION SENSOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. FACTORY AUTOMATION SENSOR – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. FACTORY AUTOMATION SENSOR – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

7. FACTORY AUTOMATION SENSOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. TYPE MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. TEMPERATURE SENSORS

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Temperature Sensors Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. VIBRATION SENSORS

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Vibration Sensors Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5. VISION SENSORS

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Vision Sensors Market Forecast and Analysis

