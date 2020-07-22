Financial Analytics Market : Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth 2020-2027 | Deloitte LLP, Hitachi Consulting, IBM Corporation, Information Builders

Financial analytics solutions enable end users to manage their financial resources and answer specific business questions associated with budget, cost, and revenue. At present, end users need predictive insights that can help them build effective business strategies to improve their day-to-day decision-making. Continuous advancement in business intelligence and business analytics solutions is increasing the adoption of analytical tools and services among end-user organizations. Further, increase in need to monitor and analyze huge volume of unstructured data and rise in need for data transparency are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Some of the key players of Financial Analytics Market:

Deloitte LLP

Hitachi Consulting

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rosslyn Analytics Limited

SAP SE

The Global Financial Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

By Type

Database Management System (DBMS)

Data Integration Tools

Query, Reporting, and Analysis

Analytics Solutions

Other

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Others

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Financial Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast year for overall Financial Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Financial Analytics Market Size

2.2 Financial Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Financial Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Financial Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Financial Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Financial Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Financial Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Financial Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Financial Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

